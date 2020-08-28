TDC picks new board members, sets budget

Body

The Amelia Island Tourist Development Council Board of Directors has two new members: Will Wiest, hotel manager at The Ritz Carlton, Amelia Island, and Lisa West, owner of the Addison on Amelia, a bed-and-breakfast on Ash Street.

The TDC Board heard from Wiest, West, and two other candidates at its Wednesday, Aug. 26, meeting: Kevin McCarthy, owner of Amelia River Cruises, and Phyllis Davis, executive director of Amelia Island Museum of History. The four had been chosen as finalists from a list of 13 applicants for two open seats on the board.

West had been a pharmacist and software sales executive before she and her husband, Ron, became innkeepers. She lived on a former rice plantation in South Carolina, and the idea of turning it into an inn began there. She educated herself on being an innkeeper, and the Wests took what Lisa calls “our low country trip,” exploring inns from St. Augustine to Charleston, S.C. to learn more about inns and what visitors wanted in a location. In 2016, she came to Amelia Island and met TDC Managing Director Gil Langley.

“I stood in front of Brett’s (Waterway Café) on the waterfront and thought that this meets all of our criteria: It’s coastal, it’s water-based, it has a temperate climate for year-round activities, and being in the Historic District, everyone can walk to everything,” she said. “When the Addison came on the market six months later, we had to have it.”

West said while 2020 has been “a bit of a challenge” to someone like her who is relatively new to hospitality, the TDC, Nassau County Chamber of Commerce, and Fernandina Beach Main Street program have been major sources of support, and she wants to give back to that community.

“I can’t tell you what that meant to me,” she said. “This is not only my business, but my home. This is my opportunity to give back to those that supported us.” She added that she will use the opportunity to highlight the small businesses and lodging in the downtown Historic District.

Wiest believes one of the island’s two large resorts, The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island and the Omni Amelia Island Plantation Resort, should be represented on the board. Former board member Jim McManemon, who was manager at The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island, was transferred to a different property and left the board earlier this year.

“We are the second largest employer in Nassau County and provide jobs to over 700 ladies and gentlemen,” Wiest said. “We pay millions of dollars in property taxes, which funds Nassau County budgets and our local schools. Additionally, we inject thousands of dollars into our local economy with a plethora of donations and in-kind donations. We are also the largest contributor to the Municipal Service Taxing Unit, which replenishes beaches.”

Wiest said he began his career after college at the Waldorf-Astoria in New York City and has come to realize how important organizations like the TDC are to the industry. He has led sales and marketing teams in Maui, southern California, and Miami, where he worked closely with TDCs and convention and visitors bureaus. He was a member of the CVB in Miami, promoting Miami as a global destination. Wiest added that he worked with McManemon when he was on the board, and had influence on McManemon’s input.

“I know I can jump right in and make a difference,” Wiest said. “I know I can join the board and be an active member who will use our funds wisely, with a primary mission of responsibly marketing our destination and following the principles of the TDC’s mission.”

The board voted without any discussion.

The effect of the coronavirus pandemic and the need for adjustments to the TDC’s work was discussed. Langley said that while the Florida-Georgia football game, which draws a lot of visitors to the island, has been scheduled for Nov. 14, the fate of the Gator Bowl and some local events such as the Holiday Home Tour, Christmas parade, and the Shrimp Drop on News Year’s Eve have yet to be determined.

Jamie Fallon, the TDC’s director of Events and Trade, gave a report about Dickens on Centre, the Victorian-themed holiday festival traditionally held the second weekend of December. Fallon said the organization is working to create a festival that will maintain brand awareness without being a potentially contagious event.

“We are removing the in-person festival footprint,” Fallon said. “We will not be hosting Dickens on Centre for a weekend, but create two anchor weekends, with a dining week in between. We will be losing staged entertainment and our Kids Zone, our illuminated procession and fireworks, but we are looking at coming back in 2021 with a bigger and better event. Our sole purpose this year is keeping the brand alive while driving economic impact.”

Fallon said the TDC would keep the Christmas lights and partner with Main Street to enhance downtown window decorating and the Christmas tree placed in the pocket park on Centre Street in hopes of drawing foot traffic into the city

without having a congested crowd.

The TDC is work with the Florida Department of Health – Nassau and Nassau County Emergency Management to learn how to safely conduct events such as entertainment at hotels, Dickens After Dark, and the St. Nick experience, in the wake of the pandemic.

A new aspect is a Dicken’s dining week, with restaurants participating by serving themed meals and providing entertainment and staff in costume. Fallon said the TDC would also work to drive economic impact to stores through online shopping.

Langley gave a financial report and presented a proposed budget for 2021.

“We were anticipating July was going to be weaker than we had hoped for,” Langley said. “We were pleasantly surprised that we were only down 19% (from 2019) on bed tax collection for the month of July.”

The bed tax revenue for the first seven months of 2020, with the preliminary July numbers, is $4,833,583, down 36% from last year. With revenue from bed taxes falling, the Nassau County Board of County Commissioners earlier this year approved TDC use of reserve funds.

Langley said his team created an operational budget that prevented the use of reserve funds and even resulted in a $1 million surplus.

Langley presented a $7,832,500 budget for 2021, which is 12.6% less than 2020. Spending on administration will be 37.5% less, marketing 10.7% less, and county administration fees 37.5% less. The only expense that will grow in 2021 is the amount of money the TDC spends on beaches, up 9% to $1,142,500, the largest expenditure of TDC funds.

The board approved the budget, which will now go to the BOCC for approval.

jroberts@fbnewsleader.com