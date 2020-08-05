TDC begins review of candidates for board

Body

Members of the Amelia Island Tourist Development Council’s Board of Directors have had their first look at candidates who have applied to fill one of their empty seats. The seat was vacated earlier this year when Jim McManemon, who was manager at The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island, was transferred to a different property.

Thirteen applications were included in information packets distributed during a quarterly meeting held July 29. Those 13 candidates are:

• Bradley Anderholm, retired chief operating officer, Lake Lanier Island Resort;

• Dawn Bendel, government performance auditor;

• Phyllis Davis, executive director, Amelia Island Museum;

• Kristi Dosh, founder and publicist, Guide My Brand;

• Tarah Dunlop, owner and general manager, Elizabeth Point Lodge and Dunlop Hospitality;

• James Dunlop, owner, Elizabeth Point Lodge, Amelia Island Vacations, and Dunlop Hospitality;

• Kristein Huben, account director of special events;

• Kim James, vacation rental owner;

• Kevin McCarthy, owner, Amelia River Cruises;

• Shawn McCarthy, boat captain, Bald Eagle;

• Cassie McClellan, freelance digital strategist and yoga coach;

• Lisa West, owner, The Addison on Amelia Island;

• William Wiest, hotel manager, The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island.

Langley explained the process for selecting a new board member.

“The notebooks will be organized in alphabetical order. Each candidate will be catalogued by an identifying number (i.e. John Smith – 001). AITDC members will have a scorecard on which they will list their top 3 candidates based on qualifications and experiences,” he wrote in an email to the News-Leader. “Members of the AITDC are not allowed to discuss candidates amongst themselves due to Sunshine Law. We will ask AITDC members to return their signed cards (secret ballots are not allowed) to the AICVB accounting firm Courson and Stam no later than August 7th.”

From there, Courson and Stam will determine three finalists who will then be notified and invited to present at the next TDC meeting, set for Aug. 26.

“Selection of one or more candidates will be forwarded to the BOCC for action. Of course, the BOCC may reject any candidates, refer back to the AITDC, or appoint someone else,” Langley added.

The person chosen to fill McManemon’s seat will serve until the current term expires in December and then an additional full four-year term, he stated.

The current members of the TDC Board of Directors are:

• Danny Leeper, chairman, Board of County Commissioners;

• Dr. Chip Ross, commissioner, Fernandina Beach City Commission;

• Len Kreger commissioner, Fernandina Beach City Commission;

• Bob Hartman, general manager, Residence Inn;

• Olivia Hoblit, regional manager, Innisfree Hotels;

• Barbara Halverstadt, director of marketing, Jacksonville International Airport; and

• Arlene Filkoff, executive director, Fernandina Beach Main Street.

