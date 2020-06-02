Suspected drug dealer dead in Nassau County

Body

According to Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper, a suspected drug dealer from Georgia was shot dead Friday afternoon after ignoring commands and accelerating his vehicle toward a member of a narcotics task force attempting to arrest him.

Leeper read a brief statement Friday about the incident, which occurred about 2 p.m.

The man, who was not identified, was suspected of dealing heroin and methamphetamine, according to Leeper. When members of the task force moved in to arrest him, the man tried to flee, striking multiple vehicles and a mobile home behind Casey’s Liquors at 852426 U.S. 17 North in Yulee.

“As officers approached and gave commands to stop the vehicle, he then placed the vehicle in reverse and accelerated rapidly toward one of the task force members, a police officer with the Fernandina Beach Police Department. That officer, who will also not be identified at this time, fired his weapon and struck the suspect. Nassau County Fire-Rescue responded to the scene and pronounced the individual deceased,” Leeper said.

Leeper said the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the State Attorney’s Office would both investigate the shooting. The officer will be placed on administrative leave.

No officers were injured in the incident.