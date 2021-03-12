Survey: Building official under fire

“Barney Fife with a bad attitude” is how one person described Fernandina Beach Building Department Director Stephen Beckman. A Nassau County Chamber of Commerce survey asked residents and business owners to offer their opinion on the Fernandina Beach Building Department.
The Nassau County Chamber of Commerce asked members who have interacted with various departments of Fernandina Beach city government to rate their experiences.
Of the eight areas listed in the…
Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or gohere to purchase a subscription.