Sturges runs for city seat

David Sturges is a sixth-generation resident of Amelia Island, and he believes that his knowledge of the area, along with savvy business sense, makes him the best choice for the Group 2 seat on the Fernandina Beach City Commission.

The father of five, Sturges is married to Kelly Sturges, is a deacon at his church and, along with his father, owns and operates Sturges & Sturges Construction, where the bulk of his work as a building contractor involves preserving historic buildings.

The newly announced candidate has also served on the city’s Code Enforcement & Appeals Board, an experience he says gives him insight into development in Fernandina Beach. Sturges said he believes people often overreact to development plans and forget that the city has a system in place to govern development. He said he would not support a moratorium on development in the city, an idea that some residents have discussed at recent City Commission meetings.

“I think property rights, for homeowners as well as business owners – our areas are already developed on a map, what can and cannot be developed under the Land Development Code,” he said. “Developing in a conscious manner is what we need to do. We already have restrictions in place. It’s already marked out, so there’s not much room to develop anyway, and people are beating this … to death, and they really need to let go.”

He said the city’s efforts to protect property from development by buying land and designating it for conservation may not be the best use of taxpayer dollars.

“I’m not sure we need to add taxes versus restructuring and finding sources from the state,” Sturges said. “There are grants and other sources. In my opinion, I don’t think that buying all these properties that maybe are not usable anyway, they’re not developable. So, what’s the point? I would have preferred if the city had spent money to put a parking garage that is more attractive than where we ended up having apartments where the old Fernandina Lumber was. That would have been a more approachable thing for me. It could have been converted to a parking garage, and provided much-needed parking. But, that was a missed opportunity.”

Another issue facing the city is the Fernandina Harbor Marina, which is operating at a loss since it was damaged by Hurricane Matthew in 2016. Some possible ways to address the financial woes of the marina that have been discussed by the City Commission include selling it, changing the company that currently manages it, and having the city take it over and manage it.

“The fact that we haven’t had a functioning marina for a long time is a black eye for our city,” he said. “The idea we need to work on is making it profitable by either expansion or providing services. I don’t have an answer yet, but it is definitely on my radar. I support expanding the area and making it more user friendly for not only the citizens but the different businesses to attract new customers and new people moving to the area. If it can’t become profitable, we really have to have it anyway. It’s not something we can do without. Selling it is not a good idea. The city needs to manage it. If someone else can manage it and make money, why can’t the city make money? I think they need to restructure.”

Sturges said one of the main areas he wants to address is to ensure the city provides amenities to its residents, including free beach parking. He said he is not opposed to the lower rate city residents pay for amenities such as the use of the Atlantic Recreation Center.

“If you live in the city, you pay a higher tax rate, so I’m not against that at all,” Sturges said.

While he did not put forth a plan to provide more affordable housing in the city, Sturges said he would address the issue by obtaining grants.

Sturges said that running a successful business has given him skills that would enable him to run a successful city.

“I have run my business 18 years, and I am very successful at it,” he said. “I have a lot of experience dealing with multiple problems and multiple problems at one time. I have a lot of experience with everything that goes with running a business. I want us to preserve our history while planning for our future.”

The last day for new voter registration for the primary election in Nassau County is July 20. Early voting is Aug. 7 – 15; primary election day is Aug. 18. Deadline for new voter registration for the general election is Oct. 5. Early voting for the general election is Oct. 19 – 31. The general election is Nov. 3.

