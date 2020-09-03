Southern Blend serves up sweet treats

Body

Southern Blend is a brand new dessert café that opened in Yulee on Aug. 15. Owners Joe and Jennifer Timmon report that customers are already raving about their glazed, chocolate, and caramel-pecan donuts.

In addition to donuts, the couple serves up coffee, ice cream, and breakfast and lunch items. Their signature foods, made in-house, are chicken salad, espresso brownies, pound cake, banana pudding, cookies, quiche and custom milkshakes.

Their coffee is provided by Whole Body Coffee, a company that describes itself as “a local veteran owned and operated family coffee roaster based out of Yulee.”

Joe and Jennifer describe the four pillars their business stands on as excellent product, cleanliness, customer service, and community orientation. Their commitment to community orientation includes the application of a 10% discount to “all first responders including educators and medical personnel, as a gesture of ‘thank you’ for your service.”

Joe, a U.S. Navy veteran originally from Detroit, said his journey to becoming a donut aficionado began at Tim Hortons, a Canadian fast-food chain, when he was sent to their Donut School.

Jennifer is originally from St. George, Ga. and studied business at Ogeechee Technical College. Their daughter, Jerea, who is 13, and son, Josiah, who is 10, also help out in the store.

The couple’s backstory is about doing what they could for years to save to finance their dream of opening a shop. The creation of the name Southern Blend was a process that began with living in St. George, Ga., which is part of the “Georgia Bend,” the southernmost part of

Georgia. Georgia then morphed into Southern and bend into

Blend because they wanted to have a “blend of options.” Jennifer created the Southern Blend

logo.

They recognized the rapid pace of growth taking place in Nassau County and decided to open up their second store in Yulee. Their other store, which they opened in June of 2019, is located in Folkston, Ga.

Southern Blend is located at 463155 State Road 200/A1A in the Shoppes at Midtown shopping center at the corner of S.R. 200 and U.S. 17. For more information, call (904) 849-1939.