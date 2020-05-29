Some city recreation facilities and programs reopen

Body

The Fernandina Beach Parks & Recreation Department has begun reopening city recreational facilities and programs in a phased approach. Here’s a rundown of what is and isn’t available.

For parents looking to keep their children busy during the summer, the city’s summer camps have been canceled, just as many area camps operated by nonprofits and businesses have been, because of the coronavirus. For information about available camps, see the summer camps article on this page.

Aquatics programs like public swimming, private swim lessons, and scuba certification have been postponed, and the Junior Lifeguard Exploration, Ocean Beach Junior Lifeguard, and Aqua Adventure Camp programs have been canceled for this summer.

The pool at the Atlantic Recreation Center is now open for lap swim only, but the one at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center will remain closed until further notice.

Aqua aerobics will resume June 1 but with no separate shallow water, deep water, and aqua gym classes. Class sizes will be limited, so reservations are required.

Summer Camp Amelia at the Atlantic Recreation Center and the summer learning program at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center have been canceled.

Summer leagues for men’s basketball and adult co-ed softball have been canceled, and weekly league programs for open basketball, youth team volleyball, open adult volleyball and open adult indoor soccer at Peck Gym are postponed. The basketball/volleyball courts in the gym at the Peck Center will remain closed until further notice, but the Center’s fitness areas will reopen June 2 with hours 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Registration for fall co-ed open softball league will begin in July.

The city’s sports fields, including Hickory Street Park, Joe Velardi Field, Eugene Richo Field, Buccaneer Field on Beech Street, Charles Albert Field, the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. practice field, and the Ybor Alvarez softball and soccer fields, are closed until further notice.

The Atlantic Recreation Center’s fitness room is now open but with some restrictions. Hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The Peck Center’s gym cardio area and weight room will remain closed due to floor maintenance.

Instructional programs, such as aerial yoga and aerial dance classes, karate, Little Ms. Fitness Fernandina, kenjutsu, ju jitsu, youth and adult tennis clinics with Rod Gibson Tennis Services, are reopening. To find out about schedules, contact individual instructors for each program.

The tennis and pickleball courts at Central Park, pétanque courts along the waterfront, and skate park at Main Beach have all reopened but users are being encouraged to maintain social distancing and employ personal protective measures.

Tours of the Amelia Island Lighthouse have been postponed until further notice.

The city’s restroom facilities at Main Beach Park and Seaside Park opened again and will be cleaned and maintained four times daily per the terms of a Nassau County contract.

Additionally, indoor facility rentals and rentals of park pavilions are not being taken until further notice due to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations limiting group sizes.

Offices at the Atlantic Recreation Center and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center are now open and can be reached at (904) 310-3350 and (904) 310-3351, respectively, for more information and updates.