Six total cases of COVID-19 reported in Nassau County as of Friday at noon

The Florida Department of Health reported at noon Friday that another case in Nassau County of COVID-19, the disease caused by infection with the novel coronavirus. The new case involves a 63-year-old male resident, currently in isolation, and is travel related, according to DOH, which is completing contract tracing at this time.

This brings the total number of cases in Nassau to six since DOH announced the first positive test on Wednesday, March 11, of a 68-year-old man. Then, three more cases were reported Wednesday, March 25, and another on Thursday, March 26.

The county's initial case in was diagnosed earlier this month in a man who self-isolated. It was determined that his case was travel related. The four new cases of disease are in three women and one man. One of the residents has been hospitalized.

The Florida Department of Health’s database has few other details about the reported cases. The age range of the cases is 50 to 73. The average age is 59. One of the latest cases was determined to be travel-related. One of the latest cases was not travel-related, according to the database, and the third case from March 25 was characterized as “travel unknown.”

The fifth case, reported Thursday, was “in a 73-year-old female resident,” according to a post on Facebook by Nassau County Emergency Management. The woman will remain in isolation and the FDOH is “completing case investigation and contact tracing.”

Three of the people are from Fernandina Beach, one is from Yulee, and one is from Callahan. In the case reported Friday, DOH did not specify

Other than travel to, or known contact with someone who has traveled to, one of the primary countries where the novel coronavirus and COVID-19 have been widespread, such as China, Iran, Italy, and Spain, the other main way that the CDC characterizes the transmission is through “community spread”: “Community spread means people have been infected with the virus in an area, including some who are not sure how or where they became infected,” according to the CDC.

More information on the novel coronavirus and COVID-19 is available at https://floridahealthcovid19.gov. The FDOH database can be found here:

https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/96dd742462124fa0b38ddedb9b25e429.

Readers can go here for frequently asked questions about the novel coronavirus and COVID-19:

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/faq.html.