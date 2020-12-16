Sheriff’s office hosts annual Shop with a Cop program

Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper and law enforcement officials from the area helped more than 300 Nassau County children Christmas shop at the Yulee Walmart earlier this month. SUBMITTED PHOTO Christmas was merrier for 333 Nassau County youngsters who participated in Shop with a Cop on Dec. 3 and 10 at the Yulee Walmart with Nassau County Sheriff’s Office deputies and correctional officers… Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.