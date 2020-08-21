Schools scheduled to open on Monday

Body

As principals held their own meeting Tuesday and the community headed to the polls to vote for the next schools superintendent, Nassau County Schools Superintendent Dr. Kathy Burns remained confident that brick-and-mortar schools will reopen for in-person learning as planned on Monday, Aug. 24. Burns said Tuesday the subject of moving online and out of brick-and-mortar classes “is not an option for us.”

At the School Board’s Aug. 13 meeting, a comment was sent in by Sarah Larimore, who was not present. Larimore, formerly at Yulee Middle School, said she had tendered her resignation to the district to take a “fully virtual position elsewhere.” She said she resigned due to the district’s handling of the pandemic, although her principal had made every effort to encourage teachers to follow safety protocols.

“Unfortunately, without strong leadership from the top down, there was doubt, confusion and ultimately non-compliance,” Larimore’s message said. “If we are to weather this storm as educators, we must lead by example, and unfortunately our example has, so far, pinned the blame for past responsibility onto others, be it the Chancellor of Education, the Governor or the Health Department.” She asked the board to take a stand and enforce safety precautions as schools reopen.

Burns said Thursday a lot of work has gone into preparing for schools to reopen on Aug. 24. She said a custodian had told her they were concerned they would not have everything they needed, but Burns indicated they do have necessary supplies. Burns said some items have not come in yet, but “If you don’t have it, we will get what you need.” She said she met with the Florida Department of Health to put additional protocols and precautions in place.

Board member Gail Cook commented on the difficulty of the situation.

“Our employees have excitement to go back because they have missed their kids. But, there is that uncertainty,” Cook said. “It is very difficult but all we can do is what we can do with the information we have. It’s hard to answer some of the questions because we don’t have the answers. We don’t know what the circumstances are going to bring.”

Marian Phillips, president of the Nassau Educational Support Personnel Association, told the board she has some concerns about hours of the non-instructional staff her union represents being cut “because they don’t have anything to do.”

“I am very concerned about our non-instructional employees that are having to take a leave of absence,” Phillips said. “We have children that have not been in school since March. I’m sure that our highly-qualified paraprofessionals could be working on a computer with those students.”

Phillips said one employee has had to use retirement funds to pay for insurance. She asked the NCSB to make decisions regarding non-instructional employees on a case-by-case basis.

“We have some valuable employees here, and if they are not working, our economy is going to deteriorate that much more,” Phillips said.

Nassau County schools are receiving more than $65,000 in Science, Technology, Engineering and Technology, or STEM, supplies, thanks to the U.S. Navy’s Strategic Systems Programs.

At the meeting Thursday, members approved receipt of the equipment donation, valued at an estimated $65,174.

Jeffrey Brewer is the deputy technical department head, a civilian employee of the Navy at Kings Bay and the STEM outreach coordinator for the SSP program. He explained to the News-Leader that the Navy gave $75,000 to the program at Kings Bay for the purchase of STEM supplies for schools in Nassau and Camden, Ga. counties. He and Jennifer Ceci, a STEM advocate at Kings Bay, reached out to Crissy Bass, the digital classroom support specialist for the Nassau County School District.

Bass spoke to administrators and teachers in all of the county’s schools for classroom or extracurricular requests, compiling an extensive “wish list.” Brewer sent that list to headquarters, which approved it. Brewer said the equipment was ordered, and he’s delivering it himself to the schools as it comes in.

The equipment includes 3D printers and drones, Brewer said, and is the beginning of a program that he hopes will grow.

“Our goal is to grow our outreach, to help establish and support STEM programs,” he said. “West Nassau High School has a drone club, and we were able to help them by providing some drones. The Navy has contractors that employ engineers, and we hope to connect them with the schools. We know there is no other support in the area for STEM programs.”

jroberts@fbnewsleader.com