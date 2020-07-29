School reopening plan OK’d

Body

The Nassau County School Board has unanimously approved a plan for schools to reopen Aug. 24, as the majority of parents of county students have told the School Board they will send their children back to brick-and-mortar classrooms for the upcoming school year.

One teacher told the board members she believes their decision will lead to the coronavirus being spread, and that deaths will occur.

Schools closed in March, and students were taught through distance learning. Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran announced earlier this month that campuses across the state must reopen.

The Florida Education Association, the state’s largest teacher’s union, has filed a lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis, Corcoran, and the Florida Department of Education that alleges the reopening is “arbitrary, dangerous and unconstitutional” in light of the global pandemic and being undertaken because the state “face(s) the loss of critical funding for public education.”

Nassau County school officials have formulated a plan for a return to the classroom. Assistant Superintendent Mark Durham presented the latest plan at a July 23 board meeting.

Schools Superintendent Dr. Kathy Burns said the plan was created with input from a task force made up of the Nassau County Emergency Operations director, the Florida Department of Health – Nassau County director, physicians, teachers and non-instructional personnel.

“We started as soon as school ended last year, planning, knowing things were going to be different,” Burns said. “I’ve spoken to a lot of people over the last few weeks. … I’ve tried to call every person I could – parents, teachers, community people. Everyone has their own opinion and their own views about what we should do and where we should be. We do know we try to get input from everyone.”

Burns said the parents of almost 10,000 students indicated their children would return to campus, while another 850 have chosen distance-based learning, in which students remain attached to the current school while receiving instruction online. The remainder of the parents who have so far responded to the board’s inquiries have opted for virtual learning. Some parents, Burns said, are taking a “wait-and-see” approach, hoping the number of cases in the state declines.

A draft of the reopening plan was presented earlier this month, and Durham said the plan approved by the board remains much the same, with a few changes. Classes will start Aug. 24 in order to allow the district to obtain supplies and provide more time for staff training. A screening section was added to the plan, as well as tweaks to policies governing face coverings. Here are some notable sections of the plan:

• Elementary students are required to wear a face covering while walking the halls, riding the bus, waiting in line at the cafeteria or working in small groups or individually with a teacher or peers whenever a divider is unavailable. Students may remove face coverings during high intensity outdoor activities, while in their classroom working at their desk and while seated for dining within their class group.

• Secondary students in grades 6-12 are required to wear face coverings when they are not able to be 6 feet from others, are in hallways during class changes or in large common areas, are riding the bus and are in line in the cafeteria area. Face coverings may be removed for high-intensity outdoor activities, when seated at the dining tables for eating, and during mask breaks in the classroom as determined by the school or teacher.

• Classrooms and high-touch, high-traffic surfaces will be cleaned, sanitized, and disinfected daily, including after-hours disinfection with a handheld misting machine for high-touch surface disinfection conducted by school custodial staff

• In order to make contact tracing easier, small groups of elementary students will remain together throughout the day to reduce the number of interactions. All efforts will be made to keep small groups consistent to minimize the number of students each student interacts with.

• Social distancing will be difficult in the cafeteria at lunch due to the number of students and limited space and seating, but every effort will be made to maximize the distance between students. Outdoor areas and other spaces will be utilized as much as possible to increase social distancing and close contact. Schools will increase the amount of space between tables to the greatest extent feasible. Tables, seats, and contact points will be cleaned and sanitized between service with assistance from custodians.

• Students will be required to wear a face covering on the bus, and buses will undergo extensive daily cleaning.

• Students participating in sports, clubs and other extra-curricular activities will have to sign a waiver. Athletes will be governed by guidelines laid out by the Florida High School Athletic Association. If there are spectators, they will adhere to any local guidelines. Many activities will be held outdoors.

The approved plan can be read in full at https://bit.ly/2CNJZLf.

Jamie Vienneau, president of the Nassau Teachers Association, thanked Durham and the board for their work on the plan, but added that she and her union still have some concerns. Marian Phillips, president of the Nassau Educational Support Personnel Association, is also troubled.

One teacher, Janna Lee, was direct in her comments, saying she believes reopening brick-and-mortar classrooms will lead to deaths. “Are you going to be at these funerals that your decision is going to cause if we go back (to) face to face?” Lee asked.

The board members did not respond.

Burns told those at the July 23 meeting that the district’s plan could change since the coronavirus situation is fluid.

“This plan will continue to be updated because there are a lot of things we don’t have the answers to until we start school,” Burns said. “This is a global event. It is unpredictable and rapidly changing life as we know it. We know people have a lot of questions. There are some questions we cannot answer.”

Last month, the NCSB voted to move forward with the purchase of land near Callahan Elementary School that’s currently the location of Howards Trailer Park.

The property could be used to alleviate traffic flow problems at the school as well as allow room for additional school buildings. The 1.7-acre lot is currently appraised at $310,000 but the owner asked $425,000. Annual rental income from the trailers on the property totals about $50,000. The money for the purchase will come from the district’s capital fund, which cannot be spent for anything except purchasing property. The property manager who currently runs the trailer park will continue to act in that capacity.

At a board workshop earlier in the year, board member Russell Johnson, who represents District 4, cited concerns about the board owning a trailer park and the cost to remove the trailers when they are no longer inhabitable.

When the matter came up for a vote at a June 27 meeting, Johnson reiterated his concerns, adding the sale price is 37% higher than the appraised value of the property.

District 3 board member Jamie Deonas called the trailer park an “extraordinary opportunity” when he made a motion to move forward with the purchase. The board approved the purchase by a 4-1 vote, with Johnson casting the dissenting vote.

