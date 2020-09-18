School district lays off teachers, paraprofessionals

Body

The Nassau County School District laid off 27 teachers and 10 paraprofessionals as a result of decreased enrollment in the district leading to a loss of funding from the Florida Department of Education.

Enrollment is down 1,132 from the projected number of students, according to a count conducted by the district on Friday, Sept. 4. It is unclear where the students are, although the district says it has reached out to each student.

Homeschooling numbers are up, and some have enrolled in other districts and in Florida Virtual, an online program that is not connected to the district.

Earlier this month, the district announced the reduction in funding based on $7,775 per student allotted to the district by the FDOE. It totals more than $8 million. At a subsequent bargaining session with the Nassau Teachers Association, Assistant Superintendent Mark Durham said that since the largest expenditure is for personnel, at 85% of the district’s budget, cuts would be made.

After that workshop, both the NTA and Nassau Educational Support Personnel Association, which represents district personnel other than teachers, sent a letter to Schools Superintendent Dr. Kathy Burns and the Nassau County School Board with a list of 32 cost-saving measures the unions wanted the district to consider before cutting employees.

“While we know the district may have already vetted or implemented any number of the above, we demand all the above suggestions are documented in the first or second phase of the district’s plan before any impact to instructional or support employees,” the letter reads.

At the School Board’s Sept. 10 meeting, Burns referred to the letter, saying, “The letter I received was ‘we demand.’ Everybody talks about collaboration but that word is not a collaborative word.”

Burns was speaking in response to remarks by Brit Wegmann, the service unit director for NTA who said funding for the first semester of school is already in place and won’t be affected by the downturn in enrollment.

Wegmann said the district’s next funding assessment won’t take place until February, so the district does not necessarily have to lay off employees now.

“Our early look at the tax rolls from the Florida Education Association indicate that, while lower than usual, there’s not an indication that there are devastating losses like a lot of people are trying to predict,” Wegmann told the board. “You’re looking at … people to lay off and I wonder if it’s not likely that, from now until January, like the district will lose that amount of employees through attrition – retirement, resignation, people moving, spouses moving out of the county – and the district can always freeze those positions.”

“We have to prepare and plan,” Burns said. “We couldn’t wait until January or February to do what we needed to do in our district.”

Durham told the News-Leader the employees met with the principals at their schools and received word of the layoffs, as well as written notice. The employees’ last day will be today, Sept. 18. Employees laid off were still in their probationary periods, so the layoffs are not considered an official reduction in force, which would violate the terms of both unions’ contracts. The district originally planned to lay off 35 teachers but settled on 27 after some teachers took

retirements and leaves. The district has 14 open positions that could be options for those teachers, leaving 13 without a current placement option. The cuts will save the district roughly $2

million.

NESPA President Marian Phillips said the cuts “could have been deeper” if the district had declared a reduction in force. Phillips said the 10 laid-off paraprofessionals could apply for two unfilled positions currently available in the district and all will be on a list for rehire. She asked that people ask their state legislators to support public education and expressed hope the missing students would return to brick-and-mortar classrooms.

“Our students want to be at school with their friends,” Phillips said. “Teachers and non-instructional support personnel want to be at school teaching.”

NTA President Jamie Vienneau issued a statement that says NTA members are “scrambling to ask about their options and hope to apply for unemployment, a frustrating process that could take months to complete.”

“I’m heartbroken for new teachers who uprooted their families to move to Nassau County, rolled their pensions into the FRS, purchased classroom supplies, and after a month of teaching they (were) fired,” the statement said.

Durham also provided some information to the School Board about the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on Nassau County schools. The district’s website at nassau.k12.fl.us now has a “dashboard” under the COVID-19 section that gives information about the district’s policies regarding the pandemic and the previous week’s numbers of students and staff members who have tested positive, as well as students and staff members who have been quarantined.

The dashboard does not give year-to-date totals.

Durham told the News-Leader the decision to only give the previous week’s numbers was made after discussion with the Florida Department of Health. So far this semester, 18 students and nine staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus and 284 students and 10 staff members have been quarantined according to the School District.

Students are being kept in small groups or “cohorts” and Durham said only parents of students who have been identified as close contacts are notified. Those students are then quarantined and monitored according to health department guidelines.

“We feel like it’s a pretty good number for where we’re at compared to the overall number of students we have in the district,” Durham said. “Most of the students that were sent home during the first week are filtering back in. We’ve learned a lot about how important it is, the spacing

between teachers and students and keeping our students in small cohorts. That has led to us only having to send home a small number of students when a positive case shows up in a classroom. We have learned a lot, we’re sending home smaller groups.”

In a special meeting before the School Board’s regular meeting, board members approved millage and a budget for the 2020-21 school year. The approved millage is 5.964, made up of 3.716 mills as the local effort to be contributed to the budget, 0.7480 for discretionary spending, and 1.500 mills for capital projects. The budget includes $50,891,556 from the state, and totals $202,715,447. A summary of the budget can be found at https://bit.ly/3izHQSW.

Burns said the district is unable to submit its five-year work plan – usually submitted with the budget – to the FDOE due to technical issues with the FDOE’s website. Facilities Director Jeffrey Bunch said he has been trying to submit that plan, but was told by FDOE that it may be up to a month before he could do so.

Burns said the district could still move forward with projects in the plan, and amendments to the plan could be made after it is submitted to FDOE. The biggest expenditures on that plan are new classrooms at Wildlight Elementary School ($6,263,402.66, set to be finished in June 2021) and at Yulee High School ($2,539,777 in the 2020-21 fiscal year and $4,636,665 in the 2021-22 fiscal year for a total of $7,176,442, set to be completed in March 2022).

