School Board hears draft plan to reopen

The Nassau County School Board is finalizing its plan to have students taught five days a week this school year after the Florida Department of Education announced July 6 that schools will be back in session beginning in August, despite a worsening coronavirus pandemic. Nassau County is moving ahead with a plan that includes opening brick-and-mortar classrooms Aug. 10.

The order from FDOE Commissioner Richard Corcoran requires that all schools reopen and that districts “will receive reporting flexibility that is designed to provide financial continuity for the 2020 fall semester” – if they have a reopening plan. Corcoran’s order does not state whether schools with no reopening plan will receive funding.

Assistant Superintendent Mark Durham presented the district’s draft plan at the NCSB’s July 9 meeting, saying elements of the plan are changing “almost every day.” There is a plan in place if classes are continued via distance learning, or if schools are opened and then have to close again, Durham said. The draft plan can be viewed at https://bit.ly/2WiDdn7. Durham said the district’s goal is to have a final plan to present at the July 23 meeting.

Schools Superintendent Dr. Kathy Burns said the district worked with a medical task force that includes emergency room physician and City Commissioner Dr. Chip Ross, Nassau County Department of Health Director Dr. Eugenia Ngo-Seidel, parents who are also physicians, and Nassau County Emergency Management Director Greg Foster.

The plan has three options: traditional brick-and-mortar school; school-based distance learning, in which students will remain associated with their current school while receiving instruction online; and Nassau Virtual, which would have students withdraw from their traditional school to enroll. Teachers from the Northeast Florida Education Consortium conduct all learning online at Nassau Virtual, and the students are not included in the district’s Full Time Enrollment numbers, on which state funding is based.

Teachers have had additional training since schools were closed in March, and the district will offer more distance learning support for teachers and parents.

Both Nassau County and the city of Fernandina Beach have made wearing a face mask or covering in indoor public spaces mandatory for people over six years of age “when not able to engage in social distancing.” That order is set to expire Aug. 1, but could be extended.

Durham said pre-K through fifth-grade students were not going to be required to wear a mask before those orders went into effect, but that decision will be finalized as the fall term gets closer. Students in middle and high school could be required to wear them while changing classes and in other areas such as locker rooms or common areas.

Durham said the district has stockpiled facemasks and is ordering full-face shields. Furniture will be arranged to ensure students are as “far apart as possible.”

Keeping students in small groups will allow for contact tracing to be conducted on a smaller number of people if a student tests positive. Students will have assigned seats on buses, and drivers will have personal protective equipment, hand sanitizer, and masks for students who don’t have one. Durham said the district cannot comply with original state guidelines that required each student be in a separate bus seat but will do “everything we can as far as putting masks on the kids, the bus drivers being trained, and at the end of every day, there will be designated people who will disinfect that bus.”

He said the staff will conduct “deep cleans” of schools every day. The district has purchased foggers to distribute disinfectant over large areas.

Elementary students will be kept in small groups of four or five, Durham said, and each student will have their own supplies such as crayons.

Durham added that it would be “very difficult” to enforce social distancing in cafeterias and that each principal will have “to be very creative,” using other spaces such as outdoor areas or gyms for students to eat. Barriers will be placed on tables between students. Meals will be prepackaged, and food service workers, in addition to having personal protective equipment, will undergo daily health screenings.

In common areas, such as hallways, students will have one-way foot traffic. There will be hand-sanitizing stations in each classroom and throughout the buildings.

Arrival and dismissal will stay “pretty much the same” for elementary students, Durham said, as those students already go straight to the cafeteria to pick up their breakfast, then on to their classrooms. He said secondary school students would have a limited time they can come before class in the mornings in order to cut down on personal contact.

If anyone, student or staff, tests positive, Durham said the district will contact the Florida Department of Health, which will determine the need for isolation and conduct contact tracing. Students who test positive will immediately begin distance learning. Volunteers and parent visitors will not be allowed on campuses and vendors will be limited.

Guidelines for extracurricular activities have not been finalized.

Durham said a July 27 start date for school sports in Florida is still in place, but no decision has been made yet about holding events with or without spectators. Clubs, music and fine arts activity teachers will meet on how best to resume those activities.

“Teachers want to be with students,” Nassau Teachers Association President Jamie Vienneau said. “But we want to be sure we can do that and be safe and healthy. We want to know how CDC guidelines can be implemented at school.” Vienneau said it will be difficult, especially with younger students, to ensure they follow guidelines such as wearing masks and maintaining a safe distance. Teachers have expressed concern that they will be exposed to the novel coronavirus, the cause of a disease called COVID-19, and in turn expose others, including other family members.

The Nassau Educational Support Personnel Association represents non-instructional employees in the district. NESPA President Marian Phillips told the News-Leader the union supports students returning to school as long as the district has personal protective equipment for all employees and students and schools follow CDC guidelines as much as possible.

“We’re used to using every minute, every second we’ve got during the school day on instruction,” Durham said. “We’re going to lose some of that. It’s going to take longer for the kids to take restroom breaks, water breaks … all these little things we do quickly are going to take more time. It probably will take some of the instructional time, but it’s going to be worth it if we can keep kids in school and not have to send everybody home again.”

