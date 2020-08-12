School Board adopts 2020-21 budget

Body

At almost $200 million, the Nassau County School District’s fiscal year 2020-21 budget represents a 2.65% increase in revenues, due in part to rising property values in the county.

The Nassau County School Board adopted the tentative budget for the upcoming year at their July 27 meeting but it could still fluctuate. A copy of that budget can be found here https://bit.ly/30wKPEZ.

The NCSB opted to keep last year’s rate – 5.964 mills – rather than adopting the rollback rate, which would have reduced millage so that last year’s revenue levels would be matched.

The district’s millage is broken down into Required Local Effort at 3.7160 mills, which will raise $39,317,091; capital outlay at 1.5 mills, which will raise $15,870,731; and discretionary operating millage at 0.7480, which will raise $7,914,205.

The budget, based on the new property values, is $199,643,212.41 and will spend $4,279 per student.

The district’s General Fund is made up of 40.52% local revenue, 44.27% state revenue, 2.8% transfers from capital, 0.05% federal revenue, and a 12.28% balance forward.

Salaries and benefits represent the largest expenditure in the budget and come to a little more than $89 million. Other major expenditures include $10.7 million for purchased services and $6.8 million for supplies.

The Capital Projects Fund is $68,199,453, which is made up of $61,411,100 in appropriations and a $6,788,353 fund balance. The largest outlay from that fund – about $21.5 million – is for a new school.

Additional classrooms at Wildlight Elementary School are budgeted to cost $6,263,402; at Yulee High School – $2,539,777; and at Yulee Middle School – $2,339,846. Technology additions and upgrades are budgeted at $4,364,391.

The Food Service Fund will begin the year with a $1.6 million balance and, with revenue expectations of $6.1 million, totals $7.7 million. Of that, $2,839,200 will be spent on salaries and benefits, and $2,453,743 will go to food.

The final public budget hearing is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 10, at 5:30 p.m. at the school district’s administration building, located at 1201 Atlantic Ave. in Fernandina Beach.

