School begins, virus spreads

Body

The Nassau County School Board received some sobering news last week: The Nassau County School District had, as of Aug. 27, 10 students and staff members test positive for the novel coronavirus on at least one campus, setting off a chain reaction that swelled the number of the district’s quarantined students and staff to more than 150.

Then, board members heard more bad news during a budget workshop Monday: District officials expect lower enrollment numbers could result in an $8.7 million shortfall in funding from the state.

At the School Board’s Aug. 27 meeting, Assistant Schools Superintendent Mark Durham gave a report about multiple incidents involving students and staff who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, which causes a disease called COVID-19. He would not elaborate on how many campuses were affected or which ones.

Durham said the coronavirus-related problems began even before the opening of schools.

“We did begin on (Aug. 24) with 15 students and three staff members who were under quarantine based on exposure or positive cases that took place before school started,” Durham said. “Three of those have been released. The others are still under quarantine and have various days of return. We are working with the health department to release them when it’s their time.”

He said the district experienced its “first school-related COVID situation” on Aug. 26.

“We investigated, and after the investigation and doing the contact tracing, we determined that we would need to exclude 16 students and two staff members from school,” Durham told School Board members. “When you do it under these circumstances, it’s 14 days. We made the initial contact with the parents to let them know that their students would be quarantined. The health department followed up the next day. That took place late in the day. Myself and the principal made all the contacts and the health department followed up with all of these close contacts Thursday and told them what the quarantined involved.”

Then, just a day later, yet another coronavirus-related incident resulted in 42 students and one staff member being quarantined, according to Durham. Another investigation was started that day, but Durham did not have details to report to the board at the Thursday meeting. All the students who were placed in quarantine will transition into distance learning and stay connected to their teachers and schools, he said.

As of Monday, the school district reported a total of five positive casesin students and five positive cases in staff members, with an additional 141 students and two staff members in quarantine.

In response to reports of positive cases, the district immediately identifies close school contacts through contact tracing and notifies parents individually.

Durham said that in a case investigated Aug. 26, the individual who tested positive was asymptomatic, but a second individual who tested positive was found to be symptomatic during the Aug. 27 investigation.

In one of the cases, the parent reported the positive test result to the district. Durham said the district usually learns about a positive test result from these self-reports before hearing from the Florida Department of Health because of delays in labs reporting results to the department.

Durham said the district continues to work with the FDOH to implement protocols meant to curb the spread of the virus.

At the School Board’s budget workshop on Aug. 31, Schools Superintendent Dr. Kathy Burns told the board the district will lose millions of dollars due to decreases in enrollment in the district’s schools.

In February, enrollment for the 2020-21 school year was projected to be 12,260, and the revenue and expenditures in the district’s budget reflect that number.

As of Thursday, Aug. 27, enrollment was down 8.94% to 11,492, creating a loss of 1,128 students. Multiplied by $7,775 – the amount the district receives per student from the state – the loss will be approximately $8,770,220.

“This is a significant number,” Burns said. “This is not a number we are going to recover from. This is not a number that just requires us to make a few changes and we can recoup this $8.7 million.”

Burns said the district is trying to locate the students who did not come to school this year but does not yet have definite information. The district gave parents three options for student attendance this year – brick-and-mortar classrooms, distance learning where students are connected to their assigned classroom live via the internet, or Nassau Virtual, a completely online system with teachers provided by the North East Florida Education Consortium.

Burns noted the district receives very little funding – “a few hundred dollars” – for students using Nassau Virtual.

Some of the loss of students could be due to the fact that students in Florida are not legally required to begin school until they are six years old, Burns said. That could explain why the schools that have the largest drops in enrollment are elementary schools – Southside, 19.44%; Emma Love Hardee, 12.36%; and Wildlight, 16.11%. The financial impact of those numbers is more than $1 million each for Southside and Wildlight alone.

Homeschooling numbers are also up, Burns said.

The school district is required by the state to maintain 3% reserves in its budget. Business Services Executive Director Chris Lacambra said that the reserves account is down $300,000 to 2.6% due to expenses related to guidelines for dealing with the pandemic, another cost that will have to be addressed.

The district has applied for funds through the CARES Act, but Burns said the district has spent more out of its reserves than it will recover through those funds.

Lacambra told the News-Leader the district was invited to apply for three grants. Those grants are reimbursable, meaning the district will have to spend the money first and then be reimbursed by the Florida Department of Education. Two of those grants – $1,385,205 from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund and $127,885 from the Governor’s Emergency Relief Fund – have already been awarded to the district.

A third grant for coronavirus prevention and response would provide the district $123,264 to pay for sanitation and cleaning if it receives the award.

The School Board is set to approve a budget on Sept. 10. The budget presented that night will not change, Burns said in the workshop held Monday. She indicated amendments could be made throughout the school year to the budget after it’s approved.

Burns also said the district has a two-phase plan to address the shortfall. Phase 1 could reduce the number of teachers in the district. Burns said she will meet with principals and school leaders to determine how to go about those cuts. Phase 2 could result in additional personnel cuts if the first phase doesn’t balance the district’s budget. Any reductions in district personnel will be brought to the School Board for approval when it approves the budget at the Sept. 10 meeting.

Also at the Thursday meeting, Burns said athletic events in the district will begin Sept. 4 with protocols in place. All spectators must wear a facemask when walking in a facility and when social distancing is not possible.

School gyms and stadiums will operate at 50% capacity, with unavailable seats marked. Spectators cannot go onto fields or courts after games and must leave facilities immediately after an event ends. Concession workers will wear masks.

jroberts@fbnewsleader.com