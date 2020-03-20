Sadler Road-Seaside Park vehicle access to beach parking is closed

Body

Per City Manager Dale Martin, the city has closed the vehicle access to beach parking at Sadler Road-Seaside Park as of noon today:

"Despite continuing public awareness efforts related to Covid-19 and social distancing, people continue to congregate. The ability of vehicles to park in the confined area on the beach at Seaside Park (Sadler Road) appears to be contributing to congregation and the lack of appropriate social distancing on the beach. Therefore, effective at 12:00 PM (noon) today (Mar 20), vehicle access to the beach at Seaside Park will be prohibited. This prohibition will remain in effect until further notice, but is specifically not intended to be a permanent closure. Other City facilities and activities will continue to be monitored in the interest of public health, safety, and welfare.

"The beach itself is not closed, and barring directives from Federal or State officials, the beach will likely remain unrestricted. As with nearly everything during this emergency, however, circumstances may necessitate additional action. Please be mindful of the recommended personal protective measures to inhibit the spread of Covid-19: maintain social distance of at least six feet and do not congregate in groups of more than ten. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation."