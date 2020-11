Genece Minshew and David Sturges will meet Dec. 8 in a runoff election for the Group 2 seat on the Fernandina Beach City Commission. FILE PHOTOS

The race for the Group 2 seat on the Fernandina Beach City Commission will end Dec. 8, when candidates Genece Minshew and David Sturges meet in a runoff election. In the general election held Nov. 3…