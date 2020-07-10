Rogers to screen judge applications

Body

Gov. Ron DeSantis has appointed local family law attorney Chanda L. Rogers to the Fourth Judicial Circuit Nominating Commission. The JNC is charged with interviewing applicants for both circuit and county judges assigned to sit in Clay, Duval, and Nassau counties. The commission forwards the final names to the governor for selection.

It has been more than 10 years since Nassau County has had a representative on the JNC and a voice in the selection of these judges, according to a news release.

Rogers is a partner at Faltemier Rogers, PLLC, in Fernandina Beach and is active in the Nassau County Bar Association and the local Inn of Court.

“I am honored to have been appointed by Governor DeSantis,” Rogers said in the release. “I look forward to serving alongside my fellow commission members to provide the governor with the best candidates the Fourth Judicial Circuit has to offer.”