Rally, march to be held on Saturday

Body

Just as protests and rallies against police brutality and racism are taking place around the country and the world, people are continuing to gather in Fernandina Beach. Organizers expect 500 people to show up for a peaceful rally and march planned for Saturday. The Racial Equality Coalition, a grassroots group with members who are mostly under 30 years old, has organized the events.

“The time is now to gather our community to come together and to stand together, for those who have been and continue to be victimized by racial prejudice and discrimination,” Malinah Borrero said in a statement. Borrero is a leader of REC and designated emcee for Saturday.

“The Racial Equality Coalition is a youth-led, collection of people and groups seeking to accelerate racial respect, equality and fairness by individuals and institutions across Nassau County,” the statement says. “The group will succeed through a determined goal-orientation and the adoption of respectful, values-driven, guiding principles.”

Borrero, 30, told the News-Leader she has been inspired by marches and events nationwide following the death of George Floyd. Video has shown Floyd saying he couldn’t breathe and crying out for his mother as a Minneapolis, Minn. police officer held him down by placing a knee on his neck.

“Being a mother myself, hearing George Floyd cry for his mother made me weak, hit me hard,” Borrero said. “When I found out later his mother had passed away in earlier years, that really hurt me. He was crying for his deceased mother.”

Organizer Samir Gupte said the rally will begin at 3 p.m. at Central Park with a welcome and three speakers – Wendall McGahee, Fernandina Beach Police Chief James Hurley, and Dewanda Pinckey. Marchers will then follow a route down South Eighth Street to Ash Street and then to the courthouse on Centre Street, where there will be additional speakers, including Connor Fasil and Pastor Anthony Daniel. From there, the march will go down Atlantic Avenue to Main Beach before returning to Central Park.

The events planned for Saturday will be family-friendly, organizers say, with speakers from law enforcement, the clergy and those directly impacted by racial injustice, inequity, and unfairness. Peacekeepers, legal observers, and law enforcement will be in attendance, according to the organizers. There will be a cooling station, first aid station, and water available. Participants are asked to wear a mask. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2MNnOG3.

Since the latest protests began, some police departments across the country have begun to address racial issues and the use of force. Many groups are demanding symbols that have been associated with racism be removed. This week, NASCAR banned Confederate flags from its tracks. Statues of Confederate soldiers and generals are being removed from public spaces in some cities. One statue was removed in Jacksonville. Borrero said she supports that removal.

“I feel it’s a major thing but also should be put in a museum because it is history,” she said. “But, yes, take them down!”

While not a young member of REC, Zen Waters is part of a group that calls itself “senior advisers” to the organization. Waters said the young people leading REC are “amazing organizers.”

“We are encouraging these kids to come forward,” Waters told the News-Leader. “Our time has passed. It’s their future. We have to release it to them. They are awesome, and it’s time to sit in the back and let them lead. I believe it will empower them to vote, to go forward and take the next step to happy and productive lives.”

jroberts@fbnewsleader.com