Subhead New York Philharmonic String Quartet with pianist Drew Petersen to perform Sunday

The New York Philharmonic String Quartet will perform with pianist Drew Petersen on Sunday at The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island. The show is available online at AICMF.com.

