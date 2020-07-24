Process was not followed on city’s marina RFP

Body

Citing a lack of adherence to the city’s required purchasing procedures, Fernandina Beach Vice Mayor Len Kreger raised objections Tuesday to the selection of Oasis Marinas to manage the Fernandina Harbor Marina.

“I read your proposal. It looks like you do some great work. I would like to have seen what that RFP says we were supposed to do,” Kreger said.

Fernandina Beach City Manager Dale Martin said he will not move forward with negotiations with the marina management company in light of concerns about the process through which the firm was selected through a Request For Proposals.

On Wednesday Martin sent an email to the commissioners saying “I have wrestled with how to proceed since last night (and I shared my concerns with several others following the meeting and early this morning). I accept responsibility for not following the selection process described in the Request for Proposals for the Marina Management/Lease effort. I apologize for that misstep.”

The marina is currently managed by Westrec Marinas, but city commissioners have criticized the company’s performance, especially in the area of facility maintenance. The marina is currently undergoing upgrades and repairs due to damages from Hurricane Matthew in 2016, and does not yet have fueling services. After concerns were raised, the city issued the RFP for companies to manage or to lease the marina and received five submissions.

The commission awarded the contract to Oasis Marina with a 4-1 vote at its Tuesday meeting. The dissenting vote was cast by Kreger, a frequent critic of the city not following proper purchasing practices.

The RFP states, “Following an evaluation committee review and recommendation, the city’s Marina Advisory Board will review and provide a recommendation to the city commission for consideration and approval to begin further discussions with the selected submitter. A final agreement will require city commission approval.” The city manager was to select the members of that committee.

The city was set to enter negotiations to set the terms of the contract, but it turns out that Martin did not form that review committee, instead relying on consulting firm Stantec to evaluate the proposals and make a recommendation based on financial concerns.

Stantec is familiar with the city’s finances since it recently performed an extensive study as part of the city’s efforts to help the marina become financially self-sustaining.

“The Stantec report ranked Oasis in the city’s best interest,” Martin told the City Commis-sion.

Oasis previously made a presentation to the Marina Advisory Board, but the MAB did not recommend them. Instead, the MAB recommended allowing Westrec to operate the marina for a year after it is fully repaired and has fueling services.

At Tuesday’s commission meeting, Commissioner Chip Ross discussed at length the efforts he made in vetting Oasis before making the motion to award the RFP to them.

Genece Minshew, who is running for the Group 2 seat on the City Commission, addressed commissioners to express her concerns, which mirrored Kreger’s own.

“This commission has not done the appropriate due diligence that you need to do before you award a multi-million dollar contract,” Minshew said. “It continues to be my concern with how decisions are

made in the city. It is very disappointing to me that you all would make this decisions without the amount of work you need to do and the city manager needs to do.”

“To me it seems … we do an RFP as a city and it goes off the rails constantly,” Kreger said. “Last meeting, we awarded a bid to the third highest bidder. Here, we were supposed to have a committee. (Stantec’s recommendation) was all based on financial. Financial was a big deal. It was 40 points. (Oasis) may well be the greatest out there, but we only have one person coming out of five proposals, that doesn’t make sense to me.”

Martin said Wednesday that he “wrestled” with how best to proceed in light of the issues presented at the meeting while accepting responsibility for the situation.

The new evaluation team will be made up of the city attorney, comptroller, and airport manager. They will seek input from the MAB, which will meet Monday, and using that information, along with Westrec’s response to the RFP and the Stantec report, will make a recommendation to the City Commission.

Kreger told the News-Leader that Martin had made “a good decision.”

“I have continually made a case for strong purchase procedures,” he said. “By strong, I mean compliance with objective evaluation of RFP and effective specification writing to include pre-qualifying, pre-bid meeting and selection of the lowest bidder when using invitations to bid. With RFPs and Requests For Qualifications, we need to remain objective and again provide clear specifications.”

Brian Arnold, vice president of Business Development with Oasis, told the News-Leader

the company “will stand by and wait for the report of the committee.”

Martin also provided a snapshot of the tentative budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year, including the millage rate, which will be presented to the City Commission for approval on July 28. According to the presentation, property owners will be getting a slight reduction in their taxes.

The millage rate represents the amount per every $1,000 of a property’s assessed value. The proposed millage rate is 5.8553 mills, the same operational millage rate as last year. Added to that millage is 0.1553 mills for debt the city incurred to purchase land for the Egans Creek Greenway, for a total millage rate of 6.0106 mills.

Based upon preliminary analysis, the amount of taxes paid by most property owners will actually decrease, according to Martin. The estimated reduction in city taxes for “homesteaded” properties is approximately $37 per $102,300 of taxable value. For “non-homesteaded” properties that, in aggregate, saw property values in the city increase by 6.6%, the estimated

reduction in city taxes is $11 per $106,600 of taxable value. This estimate may vary greatly based upon specific market value changes to individual properties as determined by the property appraiser, Martin said.

Taxable value of property in the city went up, from $2.5 billion to $2.67 billion, but property tax revenues are going down, from $15.7 million to $15.4 million. General Fund revenues are roughly the same at $23.5 million.

Budget workshops will be held Aug. 5 and 11 and public budget hearings will be Sept. 8 and 22, with budget adoption slated for Sept. 22. The fiscal year begins Oct 1.

Martin also told the commission that, in response to a “flurry of comments” regarding dissatisfaction with Advanced Disposal, the company that picks up trash and recycling in the city, staff is preparing a survey that customers can take online. He said, according to surveys, satisfaction with the company’s service dropped significantly between 2018 and 2019. The company was recently purchased by Waste Management, and Martin said staff believes this is an appropriate time to conduct that survey in order to present concerns to Waste Management. Advanced Disposal is slated to address the City Commission next month, Martin said, to address customer complaints.

In other business, the commission:

• Approved the extension of wastewater service and an annexation agreement to the property at 836 Robin Hood Drive;

• Authorized the city clerk and Nassau County Supervisor of Elections to conduct a mail ballot election for proposed charter amendments;

• Approved the University of Florida as a sole source vendor for work in Old Town, funded through a $48,000 Florida Department of State Historic Preservation grant;

• Approved a charter amendment to prohibit and restrict the sale or lease of city-owned conservation land and recreational facilities. The amendment will go on the ballot for voter approval.

• Approved changes to the Future Land Use Map and zoning map to add 6.07 acres of conservation and recreational land owned by the city, state and Ocean Highway and Port Authority;

• Approved a Future Land Use Map and zoning map amendments to add conservation and recreational lands of 22.15 city-owned acres; and

• Appointed Andy Fotiades and Leroy Thompson to the Code Enforcement & Appeals Board and Joan Boylan, Barbara Gingher, Robert Hicks and Matthew Lanius to the Planning Advisory Board.