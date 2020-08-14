The Port Authority candidates weigh-in

Body

In the interest of helping voters make informed choices, the News-Leader reached out to the candidates for the two contested seats on the Ocean Highway and Port Authority. Miriam Hill and Todd Ericksen are challenging incumbent Bob Sturgess in District 1 and Joe Zimmerman is vying for Danny Fullwood’s District 2 seat.

All five candidates are Republicans, so Democrats and nonpartisan voters also have a say on who wins these seats in the Primary Election next Tuesday.

If elected, this would be Sturgess’ last term due to term limits. Hill briefly served as the OHPA’s attorney.

Asked why he’s running for the office, Sturgess, elected in 2016, said he wants to finish the work.

“Since then, Kinder Morgan (the former port operator) is gone forever, along with the port’s $6.1 million dollar bond debt. I ran for this office in 2016 to accomplish these things, even though nobody thought it would be possible. In addition, we have a new $2 million dollar crane, the first in over 30 years. We obtained a multi-million dollar grant for the Army Corps of Engineers to conduct maintenance dredging, which had been ignored for decades. And we are now designated as an American Marine Highway by the U.S. Department of Transportation. We are, however, in the middle of completing these accomplishments. I am running for re-election to follow through on what remains of the tasks. For example, the port is undergoing rehabilitation after Kinder Morgan’s decades of extreme neglect. The related projects and funding of this renovation has many moving parts that must keep moving, even through an election. In other words, this election cycle happens to occur in the middle of evolving and complex progress, which does not begin and end with each four year election turnover.”

Fullwood said serving on the OHPA board has been a public service.

“It has always been my desire to seek political office so that I might contribute to my community as more than just a citizen,” Fullwood said. “That is why I decided to seek election to the Ocean Highway and Port Authority in Nassau County. There is a need for knowledgeable and experienced leadership. There are many important issues that the port will face in the next few years. I believe I have the knowledge, education and leadership abilities to help the port grow, increase revenue and provide good paying jobs. I will make sure that the Port of Fernandina will be a good corporate citizen and a good neighbor to the community and see that our children have an opportunity for good jobs right here in Nassau County.”

Zimmerman said he believes the port needs new a new perspective.

“There is a need for fresh leadership on the Port Authority,” Zimmerman said. “Port revenues are down year over year. In 2019, the Port of Fernandina posted a loss of $6.7 million. They are currently in a dispute over (Payment In Lieu Of Taxes) with the City of Fernandina Beach. When you think about all that the Port Authority has going for it – the operator removing the bond debt and taxpayers largely paying for a new crane to be installed – it has still struggled to meet its more basic obligations. Also, I think that we all recognize that people in the country, state and county are struggling from the effects COVID-19 has had on the economy – and the port is no different. The Port Authority has stated that they don’t have the money to afford continued PILOT payments to the City, but they were able to afford for commissioners to vote not one, but two pay raises for themselves in the past two budget cycles – doubling their annual salary to the maximum allowable under the charter. When we are all in an economic situation as such, what message does that send to the public and the taxpayers? I believe in leadership by example.”

Ericksen said he will bring business skills and his perspective as a Nassau County native.

“I feel I have a considerable amount of historical perspective about what is important to Nassau County residents,” he said. “I want to offer my entrepreneurial skills and background to work towards creating high-paying jobs for current and future residents of our community. I want to help guide OHPA in a direction away from wasteful spending and towards a brighter future. This should be the goal of all public servants.”

Hill said she will bring a broad range of skills to the commission.

“The OHPA board is in desperate need of a commissioner with business, finance, and legal expertise,” Hill said. “I knew there would be a small pool of individuals in District 1 with those qualifications, and none were running. So I stepped up and qualified by petition.”

In 2018, Worldwide Terminals Fernandina took over as port operator from Kinder Morgan. The News-Leader asked the candidates their opinion of the performance of the company.

Eriksen had a positive review of Worldwide.

“Thus far, it appears as if they are doing a good job,” Ericksen said. “Creativity and innovation are key in any business, and from my knowledge the previous operator did not have Fernandina on their forefront of their operations. Consequently, some opportunities may have been lost that a smaller, dedicated operator could have taken advantage of whose sole focus is the Port of Fernandina.”

Zimmerman gave a mixed review of the company.

“If you look strictly at the terms of the Operating Agreement, the failure of the operator to make timely payments to the Authority, and the record of the operator in fulfilling their reporting commitment made during public meetings – there is clearly room for improvement,” Zimmerman said. “The operator needs to have better corporate social responsibility. I think the new commission and the operator need to conduct a 360-review of the operations at the Port, the relationship between the Authority, the operator, and the public. The port operator wants to make the Port of Fernandina successful. They have invested tremendous capital. I look forward to productive, spirited conversations with them to see how we can streamline communication and efficiency.”

Sturgess and Fullwood, both on OHPA since Worldwide took over, gave them a good review.

“Worldwide is doing a good job under the circumstances,” Sturgess said. “From a short-term, close-up perspective, Worldwide has managed to maintain fifty-plus jobs during the pandemic with no employees testing positive for the virus. I visited the port last week and met with the management and staff. Everyone seems positive and upbeat. I privately solicited questions, concerns or complaints, but everything and everyone were cool. From a long-term and broad perspective, Worldwide inherited a facility that was severely neglected by Kinder Morgan for decades. Things have happened during the Worldwide transition that can raise criticism, but Worldwide has every incentive to rehabilitate the port in a prosperous and up-front way. The Port Authority’s success is tightly connected to Worldwide’s success, and vice versa.

A couple of years ago, when we were first introduced to Worldwide, I was the only commissioner to vote against the assignment of Kinder Morgan’s contract to Worldwide. I wanted more time to learn about them. But once the other commissioners voted to turn the Operating Agreement over to Worldwide, we had little choice but to help them succeed. Again, the context must be (i) Kinder Morgan’s longtime neglect of the port, (ii) the trade war with China, and (iii) the economic downturn caused by the pandemic. All things considered: yes, Worldwide is doing a good job.”

“Thus far, it appears as if they are doing a good job,” Fullwood said. “Creativity and innovation are key in any business, and from my knowledge the previous operator did not have Fernandina on their forefront of their operations. Consequently, some opportunities may have been lost that a smaller, dedicated operator could have taken advantage of whose sole focus is the Port of Fernandina.”

But Hill said that the port is “in a downward spiral” and that Worldwide has not lived up to its obligations to the port and others. She is very concerned about the finances.

“The second quarter of 2020 (January-March) the Operator reported approximately 25% of the revenue numbers for the same period in FY2019,” Hill said. “2019 was the year that the Port posted a $6.7 million operating loss, making headlines in the Jacksonville Business Journal. Revenue leads to job creation and economic growth, and it is revenue that is pledged to service the debt payments for much-needed capital investments. From a service and operations perspective, one major complaint the Board has received came from TranSystems, a contractor who has not been paid by the Operator for engineering services rendered. The operator promised to provide the Board a list of the reasons why it had not paid the bill. That was never done, and now TranSystems has filed a lawsuit against OHPA and the operator. The operator was selected based on its commitment to make long-deferred capital investments at the Port and its assumption of approximately $7 million in public bond debt. Some capital investments have been made, notably a new crane, a port lighting project which was largely funded through FDOT grant money, and maintenance dredging, which is also largely funded by public grant money.

“Another very concerning development, the OHPA board has waived monthly capital reserve requirements that were intended to plan for future capital needs.

The Board also absorbed approximately $20k in losses related to past-due dockage and wharfage owed to OHPA by the operator and voted to waive a $1 million capital reserve requirement under the Conduit Bond, basically waiving the Board’s right to be notified if that capital account is needed to fund bond payments.

“And then, on top of all that, the Board issued a certificate of good standing to the operator, basically saying, all of these concessions and deviations from the Operating Agreement never happened. The OHPA board entered into the Operating Agreement with Worldwide Terminals Fernandina against the advice of their then-legal counsel. Their long-time lawyer told the Board in a public meeting that the agreement did not have the proper controls to protect the public and that they should hire outside counsel to draft an agreement that had more controls. The board not only adopted that agreement against his advice, but they have also since voted time and again to give away the little control it afforded them.”

The OHPA has been making $50,000 annual “PILOT” payments – Payments In Lieu Of Taxes – to the city of Fernandina Beach for more than 30 years. As a state-commissioned authority, the OHPA does not pay taxes on the property it owns, so the $50,000 subsidizes the city services provided to that area, such as fire and police protection and street maintenance, usually paid for with tax revenue. But the OHPA says it did not agree to make those payments in perpetuity, and has not paid the city for two years. The matter is now being litigated. The News-Leader asked the candidates their position on the matter.

Sturgess said he believes the port should continue making the payments but with conditions. He also stated that it was inappropriate for him to comment on the matter since there is an active lawsuit involved, as did Ericksen.

Fullwood said it is a matter for the court to decide.

Zimmerman said that, whatever the court decides, the port should contribute to the city for the services it receives.

Hill said that, while the agreement between the city and the port has “significant flaws,” the port should pay for services.

Asked how best to improve the often-contentious relationship between the port and the city, all the candidates said communication between the two bodies needs to improve, along with more effort on both sides to find solutions to problems.

Asked how the port could attract new business, some candidates pointed to an issue with the port director position. The current port director is Worldwide CEO Christopher Ragucci.

“The OHPA needs to have a dedicated port director and business development manager,” Ericksen said. “Currently, Mr. Ragucci holds the port director title and while he is doing it at no pay and is filling the role; having someone that answers to the OHPA directly and works in conjunction with the operator to attract new business and ‘sell the port’ to companies is the next logical step.

“Having a strategic plan in place with identified sectors of the industry that are looking for the flexible and personalized service the Port of Fernandina can offer as a smaller port.”

Hill agreed that Ragucci should not serve as port director and said the Port of Fernandina is losing business while larger ports are growing and should use that to its advantage.

“The director of the port is intended to oversee the operator and develop business,” Hill said. “After the departure of Laura DiBella, the OHPA board appointed the operator as the port director. That is inappropriate from an oversight perspective and from a business development perspective.

“Shipping volumes between the Caribbean and the US have gradually increased and port traffic to the Port of Miami, Brunswick and Savannah have increased over the same period that the Port of Fernandina has seen dramatically declining throughput. Fernandina could pick up smaller shippers that are no longer as economical for JAXPORT and other Panamex-capable ports. The Caribbean and Bermuda have historically been good trading partners for the port.”

“The Port Authority needs a port executive separate from the operator,” Zimmerman said. “This executive would serve many different roles, among them would be to locate new potential customers for the Port of Fernandina. It is important that we are seeking the type of clients for the Port that not only would generate revenue and help the Port grow, but would bring cargo that doesn’t strongly impact quality of life. However, part of the success of the future of the Port depends on Nassau County. Nassau County has the ability to foster the growth of high-wage jobs, based on flexible manufacturing systems. Advanced level manufacturing jobs would be a rising tide to “lift all ships” and generate additional business at the Port.

“With my network of relationships I have built through my time serving our community, I would also seek state appropriations and work with local post-secondary institutions to help establish the creation of an advanced level training campus with the Port of Fernandina to allow for practical application and training for students studying maritime science and logistics. This could also generate income for the Port.”

Fullwood said relationships need to be built and nutured.

“We need to make sure that the port maintains its service and product diversity to guard against economic downturns and slow markets in order to protect its financial stability,” Fullwood said. “Also, maintain port affiliations with the Florida Seaports Council, the Nassau County Economic Development Board, and other organizations related to Port operations and development.

“The port operator is responsible for attracting business to the port, and it is in their best interests to do so,” Sturgess said. “During the first six years of the Operating Agreement (four years remaining), OHPA’s revenues are fixed. The Port Authority receives payments from the operator regardless of the level of business, and any added shipping revenue belongs to the operator. OHPA does, however, have other sources of revenue unrelated to shipping, such as its role as being a conduit issuer of a recent bond offering. The Operating Agreement was structured this way to allow the operator to get business going during the first years following Kinder Morgan’s exit. Its incentive to attract business, therefore, could not be more robust.

“After the operator has established itself and renovated the port facility, OHPA begins receiving a percentage of dockage and wharfage fees, and we are on our way. And anyone who claims they can come in and re-write the Operating Agreement has not read it.”

Candidates had differing views on what the biggest challenges to the port are, including infrastructure issues, an economy affected by a worldwide pandemic, and global trade challenges. However, Zimmerman pointed internally toward OHPA.

“I believe transparency and financial accountability within the Port Authority to be paramount issues right now,” Zimmerman said. “In 2017, the Port posted operating revenue of $1.6 million dollars. Fast forward to 2019, and we see those numbers at just $429,000. Transparency and record keeping are also a struggle at the Port. ... Attaining, keeping, and providing public records – and streaming the meetings online are priorities of mine.”

“The biggest challenge presently is the current COVID-19 economic slowdown, it has affected all segments of the economy,” Ericksen said. “While it may seem counter-intuitive, OHPA and the port operator need a comprehensive plan to capture new business that might present itself to companies that are scaling down operations or looking for a smaller yet strategically located port facility. Additionally, OHPA has so many broad powers that it needs to put to use to in collaboration with the other economic development activities to attract new industries that will enhance our tax base and provide good, high paying jobs for our residents.”

Sturgess said two types of challenges are facing the port: those over which the commission has control, and the others.

“The biggest challenge we can do something about is the need for modernized infrastructure,” Sturgess said. “Kinder Morgan neglected the port and the County to the breaking point.”

But then Sturgess named another: “The biggest challenge that is out of our control is the trade war with China. Steel and plywood exports were the backbone of Port business until President Trump rightly decided to take action against China for the nations’ economic imbalance. The loss of this business is a major obstacle to the port’s recovery, but we are finding ways to work around and over it.”

Fullwood said the biggest challenge to the port is to provide a continuous source of revenue, sustain maintenance, improve infrastructure, storage capacity and continue to provide economic development to Nassau County.

Hill said the port’s biggest problem is a lack of faith by the public.

“The biggest challenge for the OHPA board will be restoring the public trust,” she said. I have proposed implementing financial controls to validate the very concerning operating numbers being provided to the OHPA board. I have also proposed making the OHPA meetings more accessible to the public. The OHPA board has the right to inspect the operator’s books but has never done so. The board has continuously done the opposite, waiving the already limited controls they had, waiving capital reserve requirements, waiving past-due and unpaid amounts, and finally, giving the Operator a certificate of good standing. I have met with several members of the local community who have expressed concerns about noise and other nuisances related to truck traffic. These individuals previously met with their OHPA commissioner and were told their concerns would be addressed, but nothing was ever resolved. I believe that because of the Board’s actions and inaction, the community has gradually lost faith in the OHPA board. It will be my task to rebuild public trust through transparency, consistency and public engagement.”

