Pop-up Halloween store provides some ‘horrible’ fun

While big parties and trick-or-treating might not be in the cards this year due to precautions taken due to the coronavirus pandemic, Halloween is coming anyway, and the Spirit of Halloween store in the Island Walk Shopping Center is ready to provide everything needed for a scary good time.

Store Manager Bailey Sharkey said Spirit of Halloween is seeing an increase in business.

“The fact that people aren’t attending parties has prompted them to hold more ‘horror nights’ at home,” Sharkey said. “People are doing it themselves and are coming in for all the things to do that.”

And Spirit of Halloween has everything needed to stage a great event: costumes, lighting, décor, and items to ensure your special effects, such as fog machines and scary sounds, are spot on. Walking through the store, customers have interactive experiences. There are animatronic figures, some equipped with motion sensors, so while you may not notice a dog house, the mad dog jumping out of it to bark as you walk past is meant to give you a start. Scary clowns, creepy dolls, and ugly witches stand alongside horror movie characters like Freddy Krueger and Michael Myers, ready to pounce at unsuspecting shoppers.

While the store takes every precaution to ensure shoppers are safe, including disinfecting hourly and requiring face coverings and social distancing, Instacart is available for

those who would rather shop from home. Simply go online, choose your items, and Instacart will deliver them to your

door.

Sharkey said Spirit of Halloween, owned by long-time mall staple Spencer’s, supports children with its Spirit of Children program, which works with children’s hospitals, including the Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children locally, to provide monetary donations and Halloween supplies as well as school supplies, technology items, pet therapy and accessible playgrounds for children. Customers can donate at the store or by visiting spirithalloween.com

Spirit of Halloween is in the Island Walk Shopping Center next to Staples. Hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. In October, hours will expand until 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The store is open until Nov. 3.