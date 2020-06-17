Planning Advisory Board looks at city spending

Body

Members of Fernandina Beach’s Planning Advisory Board had questions at their June 10 meeting about some financial outlays in the city’s Capital Improvement Plan, including discussions of vehicles and waterfront development, and whether capital improvements will be affected by the current recession.

The city’s CIP plan has projects listed for the next five years, and projects have priority levels listed from A to E. Items with an A priority are those needed to protect public health and safety, to fulfill a state or federal mandate or a legal or regulatory requirement, or to complete an ongoing project or one that is “shovel-ready,” meaning funding, permits, and other requirements are already in place.

PAB Chairman Richard Clark suggested projects with an A priority should proceed whenever possible but suggested the city should have more flexibility with those labeled B, C, D or E.

PAB member Victoria Robas asked about vehicle replacements in the CIP, which total more than $1 million in the 2020-21 fiscal year alone and include vehicles for the police and fire departments, a truck for the city’s arborist, and new equipment for the streets department. Robas noted that some of the vehicles being replaced “aren’t quite so old.”

City Manager Dale Martin said the vehicle replacement plan is under the direction of Fleet, Facilities and Sanitation Director Jeremiah Glisson and optimizes the best resale value of the vehicles when they are replaced. The city buys its vehicles using state purchasing contracts, Martin said, and takes advantage of low prices offered by high-volume dealers.

PAB member Jenny Schaffer asked about $300,000 budgeted for waterfront development, noting that the amount was small compared to the financial investment that would be required to complete plans for a waterfront park on the Amelia River waterfront as well as work that is needed on Front Street and shoreline stabilization.

Martin explained there are multiple funding streams for waterfront development, including state grants for shoreline stabilization and a request to Congress for $27 million under the Water Resources Development Act. Martin said the city plans to hold a forum in July to take input from the public regarding waterfront development.

An issue that has been at the forefront of financial discussions by city officials is the cost of maintaining city recreational facilities, and how much of that financial outlay should be shouldered by the county since at least 50% of people who use city facilities are non-city residents who don’t pay the city taxes used to maintain those facilities.

PAB member Mark Bennett asked Martin if the city has any plans to address the issue with the Nassau County Board of County Commissioners. Martin said the city does have plans to ask the county for financial support of city-maintained recreational facilities.

Bennett also wanted to know if the city planned to ask the Amelia Island Tourist Development Council for financial support for beach maintenance, especially in light of new hotels being built and the added visitors to the beach those hotels will attract. Martin said AITDC funds go directly to the county, and currently the only contribution the organization makes to the city is $25,000 toward trash pickup at the beach. He said the AITDC has indicated it would consider any request from the city, but that, so far, “We have asked but have yet to receive, but we’ll keep asking.”

Clark said he believes changes made to the city’s Comprehensive Plan and Land Development Code need to have input from the PAB. He said time and resources are put into plans that are often not used and said he does not want that to happen to plans to change the city’s Comprehensive Plan and LDC. He suggested recommending to the City Commission that a steering committee made up of members of the PAB, other city boards and the public be created to help shape those plans.

Planning & Conservation Director Kelly Gibson suggested that the committee be created in August in order to have input on changes currently being considered by her department. Gibson said there are a lot of issues left to be considered before approaching the City Commission, including changes to the Comprehensive Plan regarding the city’s Historic District.

Gibson added that PAB members will soon receive proposed changes to the Comprehensive Plan that resulted from the city’s Evaluation and Appraisal Report. Discussions during two PAB meetings in July will provide an opportunity for public input, she said.

