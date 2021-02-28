The Peppermint Players return to Amelia Community Theatre
The “All at Sea” cast, left, includes Jeff Goldberg, Pat Henderson, Jayne Jeney, Kay Stephens, Peggy Strickland and Sue Weiner.
“The Marshmallow Mystery or Marvin, Grab that Music Box because the Villain Can’t Carry a Tune” cast, above, includes Ellen Blair, John Chastine, Pat Chiarelli, Diana Herman, Billy Powell and Chris Twiggs.
Linda McClane
For the News-Leader
Amelia Community Theatre will present a comedy production for the entire family March 5-6 on the main stage at 207 Cedar St. in Fernandina Beach.
The…
