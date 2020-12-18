PADDLE TO THE METTLE: Four military veterans plan 3,000-mile rowing challenge

From left, Billy Cimino, Paul Lore, Hupp Huppmann and Cameron Hansen are Foar From Home, a group that will pilot Courageous in the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge, a rowing competition taking place in December 2021. GARY D. MORGAN/FOR THE NEWS-LEADER

Foar From Home unveiled its boat, Courageous, in preparation for the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge, which will begin Dec. 12, 2021. The challenge is expected to take 48-54 days. The group…