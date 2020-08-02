NOAA: TS Isaias strengthens a bit, turns north

Body

According to the National Hurricane Center at 5p.m., “The center of Tropical Storm Isaias was located by an Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft and NOAA Doppler weather radars near latitude 27.8 North, longitude 79.8 West. Isaias is moving toward the north-northwest near 9 mph (15 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue through tonight. A turn toward the north and north-northeast along with an increase in forward speed is anticipated on Monday and Tuesday. On the forecast track, the center of Isaias will pass just to the east of the Florida east coast through tonight. The center of Isaias will move offshore of the coast of Georgia and southern South Carolina on Monday, move inland over eastern North Carolina Monday night and move along the coast of the mid-Atlantic states on Tuesday. Data from the aircraft and the Melbourne, Florida, Doppler radar indicate that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 70 mph (110 km/h) with higher gusts. Some fluctuations in strength will be possible during the next 36 hours, but Isaias is expected to be a strong tropical storm when it reaches the coast of northern South Carolina and southern North Carolina Monday night. Slow weakening is forecast after Isaias makes landfall in the Carolinas and moves across the U.S. mid-Atlantic region late Monday and Tuesday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles (185 km) from the center. A weather station at Sebastian Inlet, Florida, recently measured a wind gust of 49 mph (80 km/h). The minimum central pressure based on reports from the reconnaissance aircraft is estimated to be 994 mb (29.36 inches).”

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

“Key messages for Isaias can be found in the Tropical Cyclone Discussion under AWIPS header MIATCDAT4, WMO header WTNT44 KNHC, and on the web at www.hurricanes.gov/text/MIATCDAT4.shtml.

“STORM SURGE: The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water could reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide... Edisto Beach SC to Cape Fear NC...2-4 ft Sebastian Inlet FL to Edisto Beach SC...1-3 ft North of Cape Fear NC to Kiptopeke VA including Pamlico Sound, Albemarle Sound, Neuse River, Pamlico River, Chesapeake Bay, and the Tidal Potomac River...1-3 ft The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast in areas of onshore winds, where the surge will be accompanied by large waves.”