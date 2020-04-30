NFLT and county leaders to hold public land conservation webinar Tuesday

Body

North Florida Land Trust and Nassau County Leadership are scheduled to hold an online public workshop on Tuesday, May 5, at 1 p.m. to discuss Nassau County’s Conservation Lands Acquisition and Management program, also known as “CLAM,” according to a news release. NFLT’s Director of Strategic Conservation will lead the free webinar.

Nassau County Commissioners voted last year to place a $30 million bond referendum on the November ballot that would be restricted to the purchase of conservation lands. The county is interested in acquiring these lands on their own or with partners and is working with NFLT to create the conservation plan. NFLT is asking the public for their input on what is most important to protect in Nassau County under the CLAM program.

NFLT will be helping to develop the criteria for what lands should be acquired. They are asking for the public input to help determine what lands will best serve the county’s environmental needs to ensure sustainability, maintain the rural character of the county and provide outdoor recreational opportunities.

Citizens can register for the webinar on the Nassau County website at http://www.nassaucountyfl.com/933/Conservation-Lands. The registration link will also be posted on the county’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/nassaucountyfl. For those who cannot attend, the webinar will be recorded and posted on the county’s website.

“We want to know what the people want for the environmental future of their county as we prepare for what is ahead,” Jim McCarthy, president of NFLT, said in the release. “Part of what we do as a nonprofit land conservation organization is to work with communities to help them find a way to protect their natural spaces. We encourage the public to join us next Tuesday and let us know what you want. This information is vital to us as we move forward to create Nassau County’s conservation plan.”

“Nassau County is committed to conserving environmentally sensitive land and wildlife and to ensuring our wetlands and floodplains remain functional. We know this is important to many of the residents as well. We look forward to hearing from those individuals and working with them to develop this conservation plan to protect our natural habitat areas,” Board of County Commissioners Chairman Daniel B. Leeper said in the release.