News-Leader wins awards

Body

From a very personal view of the need for affordable housing to a reader’s outstanding photograph of a waterspout, the News-Leader was recognized today with six awards from the Florida Press Association for the newspaper’s work in 2019.

Reporter Pamela Bushnell won first place in the Serious Column category for her personal view on the need for affordable housing for single people on Amelia Island. Production Director Robert Fiege won first place in the Page Design category.

Second place awards went to sports editor Beth Jones in the Photo category and to reader Richard Gainey in the Reader-Generated Photo category.

Third place awards went to editor Peg Davis in the Serious Column category and to columnist Pat Foster-Turley in the Photos Series in One Issue category.

The News-Leader competes in the B Division of newspapers with a circulation of 4,000-11,000.