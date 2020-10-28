News-Leader appoints new editor to lead historic community newspaper

Body

An award-winning journalist with 20 years of newspaper experience has been appointed editor of the News-Leader.

Scott J. Bryan, 38, started at the News-Leader on Monday. He replaces Peg Davis, who recently retired.

“I’m incredibly excited to join such a vital and essential institution in Nassau County,” Bryan said. “This community has a rich history, and I’m honored to continue chronicling it through the area’s most reliable and trusted news source at the News-Leader.”

Bryan comes to Amelia Island after serving as editor of The Gadsden County Times in Quincy. While at The Times, Bryan won a newspaper-record 11 Florida Press Association awards in 2020 and grew

the newspaper’s paid subscriber base by 25 percent.

“I am excited to have Scott join the News-Leader team and oversee the daily operations of our newsroom,” News-Leader Publisher Foy Maloy said. “He brings with him over 20 years of community newspaper experience and fully understands our mission and our dedication to the community.”

Prior to working in Quincy, Bryan was editor of the Palatka Daily News and Hickory (N.C.) Daily Record. He also served as sports editor and associate editor of the Index-Journal in Greenwood, S.C., and has worked for other newspapers in Aiken, S.C., Goose Creek, S.C., Bristol, Va., and Rockingham, N.C. Bryan grew up outside of Charleston, S.C.

In 2015, Bryan was named one of the “Top 25 Under 35” professionals by Editor and Publisher, a national newspaper industry magazine. He has won state awards in North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida for investigative reporting, enterprise reporting, feature writing, column writing, editorial writing, headline writing and page design. In the most recent Florida contest, Bryan’s work earned first-place honors for editorial page, editorial writing, column writing and the prestigious Jon A. Roosenraad Award for First Amendment Defense.

“I believe a good community newspaper should reflect and be honest with the area it serves,” Bryan said. “In today’s crowded and hectic media climate, our job is to cut through the noise and accurately report the news, so our readers can have a better understanding about their community.

“Integral in that process is also having a robust editorial page. We want our editorial page to continue being the place where well-intentioned ideas and opinions can be shared.”

Bryan can be reached at sjbryan@fbnewsleader.com, facebook.com/FBNLScottJBryan or 904-261-3696, ext. 211.