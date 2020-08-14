New tax rate means golf, marina will stay in red for now

Body

The newly adjusted millage rate of 5.6236 mills means the city of Fernandina Beach will not be collecting enough money to pull the city’s marina and golf course out of debt as quickly as previous plans projected, but with revenue expected from a functional marina and new facilities at the golf course, the end is still in sight.

The millage rate adopted is lower than the 2019-20 rate of 5.8553, minus one-half mill that was used to raise money for the purchase of conservation lands. When work on the 2020-21 budget started, City Manager Dale Martin made calculations based on the higher rate, so he had to adjust his proposed budget when city commissioners adopted the lower rate.

At a budget workshop held Aug. 11, Martin gave a snapshot of the city’s enterprise funds in the 2020-21 fiscal year. Enterprise funds are city-owned operations that are meant to be financially self-supporting. Those include wastewater, storm water, sanitation, water, airport, golf course, and marina funds.

The projected budgets for the sanitation fund for 2020-21 is roughly $3 million, ending the year with $280,000 in reserves. The wastewater fund budget is $11.4 million, with year-end reserves of $5 million. That budget includes a reduction of fees for customers. The water budget is $10.5 million, and that fund is projected to end the year with $5.75 million in reserves. The storm water fund budget is $10.5 million. Due to the timing of some large projects and a budget that varies from year to year, the storm water fund is projected to end the year with a $219,000 deficit.

The airport fund’s 2020-21 budget is $359,870, which includes some projects such as runway lighting and paving that will be paid with grants, and no revenues from the city’s General Fund. The airport fund is projected to end the year with a projected surplus of $154,000.

Two enterprise funds, the marina and the golf course, have traditionally depended on financial support from the city’s General Fund and are in debt.

The golf course has received $220,000 annually from the General Fund, which has led to a multi-million debt. That contribution will continue, Martin said, but 2020-21 will be the last year of paying the golf course’s $118,000 debt. The golf course enterprise fund is projected to end the year $1.6 million in debt, but Martin said that with revenue from the new Toptracer facility being installed, he expects those numbers to change before the end of the fiscal year.

The marina enterprise fund is $3 million in debt to the city’s utility fund, Martin said. The marina’s budget is $8,061,162. There are two projects slated for the marina that involve an expenditure of $500,000 for a mooring field project and a $225,000 waterfront boardwalk project. Those expenditures will be matched with grants from the Florida Inland Navigation District.

The marina has not been fully functional since Hurricane Matthew damaged it in 2016. Repairs and upgrades to the marina are currently underway, and the facility is set to be fully functional this year. The city applied to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for reimbursement of expenses related to $7 million spent on repairs of those damages but was awarded a fraction of the amount it spent on those repairs. Appeals to that award will be submitted by Aug. 27, Martin said, and the city is anticipating recouping that cost.

Martin said the marina has two kinds of debt, internal and external, and that restructuring that debt is being considered.

“We will look at refinancing the internal debt,” he explained. “We have two debts, external debt ... and internal debt we have to our own utility fund. By the time we repackage that, and with the General Fund transfer and projected revenues for a fully operational marina, the marina should be in the black. Our estimate is about $200,000. We should start to chip away at the negative balance of over $3 million. Refinancing the internal debt will stretch that out, repackaging the loans from the Utility Department at a more favorable interest rate and over a longer period of time to make the $3 million debt manageable.”

Martin said the budget changed after the City Commission set the millage rate at the adjusted rollback, bringing in less revenue than if the millage stayed the same. Some adjustments were made that include removing projects from the budget such as a fencing project at Buccaneer Field ($150,000) and improvements at the Martin Luther King, Jr. ball field ($230,000).

The final budget and millage will be presented to the City Commission on Sept. 8 and is set to be approved on Sept. 22. The new fiscal year begins Oct. 1.