NCSB to vote Thursday on Aug. 24 school start

The Nassau County School Board will vote Thursday on a revised school calendar that pushes the opening day of classes back two weeks from Aug. 10 to Aug. 24 in order to allow the district more time to work on its plan to resume classes during the coronavirus pandemic.

The district closed its schools March 16, when students began distance learning with devices supplied by the district. Schools never reopened before the end of the school year.

A July 6 order from Florida Department of Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran requires all schools in the state be reopened, and Assistant Superintendent Mark Durham presented the district’s plan at a July 9 meeting. Durham said the plan presented was a draft since the public health emergency is changing “almost every day.” That draft plan is undergoing revisions and will be presented to the board with the revised calendar. Schools Superintendent Dr. Kathy Burns presented the School Board with the new calendar on July 16.

The School Board will also hold a “return to school” workshop at 4 p.m. Thursday and a budget workshop at 5:30 p.m. before its planned regular meeting at 6 p.m. Board members will vote on the new calendar during that meeting.

“We have spent time with our back-to-school task force and workgroups and studying how the COVID numbers are increasing,” Burns said. “We wanted to give the district and our families a little more time to made informed decisions, as well as to hope for some improvement in the numbers in Nassau

County and in the state. We have more than 12,000 students expected for the 2020-21 term, and the parents of more than 9,000 of those students have indicated that they will send their children back to brick-and-mortar classrooms. We are talking to surrounding counties,

and we want to collaborate and make the best plan. We want to make the very best decisions for student and families so they can be prepared whatever their choice is.”

The workshops and the meeting will be held at the district office at 1201 Atlantic Ave. in Fernandina Beach. Seating is limited and facemasks are required.