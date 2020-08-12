NCSB and superintendent candidates weigh in

Body

There are three candidates for Nassau County School District superintendent and two vying for the District 4 seat on the Nassau County School Board in this year’s elections. Gail G. Cook was unopposed for the District 2 seat and will be considered elected on Nov. 3.

The News-Leader sent a questionnaire to the remaining schools-related candidates in order to allow voters to make a side-by-side comparison.

Schools Superintendent Dr. Kathy Burns is being challenged by Dale Braddock and Albert Wagner. In addition to her experience as the district’s head administrator and as a School Board member, Burns pointed to 20 years as an educator and three Teacher of the Year awards. During her term, the district has earned an A rating from the state and is one of the top four districts in the state with a 93% graduation rate. All graded elementary schools are now deemed “Schools of Excellence,” school safety has been increased, and career and technical opportunities expanded.

Burns says she created the “Nassau Strong” strategic plan, established the Nassau Future Leaders Academy, the Nassau Building Academy and Project Search, a job skills training program for students with disabilities. She is also the former director of The Arc Nassau, a local non-profit serving adults with developmental disabilities.

“As a mom, a lifelong educator and a native of Nassau County, I am just as passionate today about our children’s education as the first day I started teaching,” Burns told the News-Leader. “My goal is to make Nassau County the best in the state by preparing our children for the best and brightest future they can achieve.”

Wagner, a four-year resident of the county, has nine years of experience teaching fourth and fifth grades – two of which have been in Nassau County, a year as an instructional coach, and seven years in school administration, two as a school principal.

“I believe my diverse work experience will bring new eyes and new solutions to the position of superintendent of schools. The primary job of the superintendent is to be the instructional leader of the school district,” Wagner said. “My experience as a teacher, instructional coach, and school administrator has provided me the necessary skills to not only lead adults but to have the background and knowledge to change the educational direction of our students from the current style of teaching to the test, to focusing on the individual student through teacher autonomy. As a teacher in the district, I have the experience in understanding the key reasons why our district has such a large turnover rate. I believe we can do better in valuing the expertise and talents of our teachers.”

Also a lifelong resident of Nassau County, Dale Braddock has 33 years of in-county, on-the-job school experience: four years as director of Secondary Education, five years as assistant principal, and 12 years as a principal at Hilliard Middle-Senior High school; five years as a media specialist at Callahan Middle School; and seven years as a teacher, coach and athletic director at Callahan Middle School.

“I have held every position in the school system – teacher, coach, librarian, assistant principal, principal, director. These 33 years have prepared me to lead the district during these turbulent times! I am ready, prepared and able,” he said.

Dr. Cynthia Grooms moved to Nassau County with her family in 1977. She has an Ed.D. in Educational Leadership, a Master of Science in Special Education and a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education. She has 20 years of service in Nassau County as a teacher, dean of students, assistant principal, coordinator of Student Services and director of Secondary Education, and is currently employed with the Charlton County School District in Georgia as a teacher of Exceptional Student Education.

“Cindy possesses both the academic training needed to make her an effective board member, and the hands-on experience in education that enables her insight into the policies and procedures she will be developing as a board member,” Grooms’ statement says.

Current School Board member Russell Johnson, appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis to fill a seat vacated by Kimberly Fahlgren, also said he is a lifelong resident of Nassau County, with a degree in political science and public administration. Johnson retired from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency, where he served as a state conservational specialist.

“I believe I am most qualified for my current position as school board member because I understand the number one role is to look out for our students,” Johnson said. “Their education is the most important job we have to fulfill. As managers of public schools we must be good stewards of our resources, and to follow state and federal laws as they pertain to all functions within our system. I study and consider every best option when dealing with finances and before making any decision that focuses on our children’s education. I believe our schools will continue to thrive as we continue to focus on: Proficiency, Productivity and Provisions. As your School Board member, I am out and about in our district, accessible to the public and accountable for the performance of our schools, attend many functions throughout the district to support school, family and community. I promote the business of the school system to ensure tax dollars are spent accurately and support our superintendent and trust her to make sound decisions, and to bring her suggestions or concerns to the board. I study data, budgets, policies, and agendas to be informed of new requirements.”

Each of the candidates for superintendent was asked about their opinions on the success of distance learning or e-learning, something the district had to embrace and roll out very quickly this year as the coronavirus pandemic resulted in schools and businesses across the country closing.

Wagner said, “I appreciate the effort of the teachers who were asked to put something together quickly; they are to be commended for their hard work. As a parent and educator though, I was not happy with e-learning during the last few months of the school year, My reasoning is that this crisis exposed that our district does not have vetted curriculum materials that could have been used during this crisis to continue with new learning. While other districts were able to continue with new learning, our students were not able to. Thus our students were given remedial make up work. Curriculum materials are important. Without district-wide curriculum materials, the district was left to create remedial review work packets. This caused a lack of new information being learned with 2 and 1/2 months of school still left. It has been apparent through this process that current leadership believes they know best and are not willing to be transparent, collaborate, and communicate effectively with all stakeholders. In a time when transparency is needed to help settle any fears, collaboration is needed to work with union leadership, and communication is so important to keep everyone on the same page. Unfortunately the current administration gets an “F” on those three things.”

Braddock also commended the effort put forth by teachers.

“Under the circumstances with the COVID virus in March, our District staff has done an outstanding job,” he said. “With that being said, we all realize that nothing can replace an onsite energetic, creative classroom teachers. With the positions I have held in the Nassau County School System, I have had the opportunity to observe hundreds of classroom lessons and see the magic of unlocking the curiosity of their young minds and watch the ‘light bulb’ and the ‘aha moments’ take place!”

Burns said she is proud of the work of the district.

“On March 13th, we were called upon to change the way we ‘do school’ in a matter of days. I could not be prouder of the work that was done in an unprecedentedly short amount of time,” she said. “Teachers, leaders, and support staff did an extraordinary job providing learning packets, virtual lessons, home visits, technology, meals, and much more. While everyone did a great job with e-learning, we recognized the need for additional resources and training to ensure high quality academic rigor. Going into the 2020-2021 school year, we now have in place a Learning Management System (LMS) – a platform for virtual learning, and additional curriculum resources, as well as training for our teachers.”

The board candidates also weighed in on e-learning.

“I am pleased with how Nassau School District moved quickly to get our e-learning up and running. We took on a lot of change as new information became available,” Johnson said. “Immediate action began by working to put together a comprehensive plan to meet the needs of our students. Top of the list was feeding them, so food distribution sites were set up. My wife and I assisted at every school that first week and when Bryceville was added, we volunteered there the last 45 days of the school to help our district. We knew that some students would be in need of lap-top computers, so we distributed them and both virtual and paper instruction were employed as automation of internet instruction was provided to students. Many hours were utilized to accomplish such a huge task for a quick turnaround. It was certainly not off the cuff, but a well thought out plan that brought a focused format into play. It took everyone, parents, students and teachers working together to ensure students met County and State Educational requirements to end the school year. Nassau School District continues to move forward and should another Pandemic situation occur, we are ready to implement a plan for instruction again.”

“Distance learning cannot replace what happens in the classrooms, but it helps to keep continuity of instruction going,” Grooms said. “Nassau County administrators, teachers, and staff worked hard pulling resources together at the last minute. Even though no additional standards were taught, children were still able to practice and strengthen skills taught during the 2019-2020 school year. Because Nassau County has a large rural area, there were many students who did not have internet access and students were required to complete paper packets. It was a very difficult time for everyone. More preparation will need to be made if e-learning is used in the 2020-2021 school year. Some of the disadvantages to e-learning are that student feedback is limited, students are isolated, it requires strong self-motivation and time management skills, there is a lack of face-to-face communication and it can be difficult to certain student population groups. Hopefully there will be blended learning environments, video chats with teachers along with peer-to-peer group activities which will teach students the communication skills necessary to succeed in real working environments.”

The News-Leader asked the candidates what they believe are the two biggest issues facing Nassau County schools. Each one cited keeping students and staff safe. Burns added ensuring quality academic programs for all learners; Braddock cited curbing wasteful spending; and Wagner said instructional design and teacher retention. Johnson said the district needs to meet academic needs while Grooms said she thinks the district needs to keep students first.

Asked how the state can help Nassau County schools, Johnson, Wagner and Burns said one way is for the state to stop handing down requirements for school districts without any funding to implement the requirements. Burns added the state should fund higher teacher salaries in order to recruit quality educators and fund digital learning. Braddock said the state needs to give school districts latitude to made decisions on a district level. Grooms said funding needs to be in place to improve technological infrastructure and to close achievement gaps.

As for the future of Nassau County schools, each candidate had a definition of success.

Braddock: “If we can get back to teaching and learning and somewhat regain our lost instructional time along with keeping ALL of our stakeholders safe, I would define that as a successful school year!”

Burns: “Success will be a safe and healthy return to learning, support for families and students throughout the district to ensure we are meeting their needs during this time of concerns and uncertainty, quality instructional models for all learners, whether in a classroom in person or in a virtual platform and support for our employees as we navigate the ‘new normal’ in schools and learning. It will take all of us working together – parents, teachers, school personnel, Health Department Leaders, Health Care professionals, and our community.”

Wagner: “First, the retention of teachers in our district dramatically increases. I want to bring back the days where it was hard to get a job in our district, because so few positions were open. I don’t believe in letting people go because they want to share the talents they spoke about during their interview. Secondly, academics. I would define success here through the implementation of teacher autonomy, hands on lessons, authentic literature in reading while still continuing to maintain our A rating. I would feel then that our A rating is on a solid foundation and not based on students learning how to take the FSA. SAT scores increase and find ways for our students to have more options for electives at the middle and high school level.”

Grooms: “Next year, success will definitely be defined by doing what it takes to keep the health and safety of the school district’s students and employees.”

Johnson: “Success in schools depends on the tone at the top. Like with any other place of business we tend to take on the personality of our leaders. Dr. Marcus Jackson, CEO of Jackson Educational Consultants in Atlanta, Georgia states that, ‘If a principal is mean, the staff will be mean to one another and the kids and the kids will be mean to one another. If the principal is full of energy, excitement, and enthusiasm, the teachers will be energized to teach, and the students will be excited about learning. The principal can either extinguish a flame of positivity or ignite a flame of hope. The principal is responsible for the culture and mood of their school.’ We can change the word principal to superintendent, teacher, CEO, the title of the leader.

If you want to see what success looks like, take a good long look at the top. It inspires, motivates, and creates while pointing towards a goal. As it works its magic, others join in, and are caught up in the excitement of learning to be. That’s the ultimate of success, a school year where everyone involved is excited about being.”

