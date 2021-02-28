NCCOA, Community Hospice launch Creative HeARTs exhibit
HeARTs to Heart, a partnership exhibit from the Nassau County Council on Aging and Community Hospice & Palliative Care, features 17 unique interpretations of the heart motif, using a wide variety of materials, which include paint, tissue paper, buttons, glitter, cupcake liners, photography and foil. All artwork is donated.
