NCCOA, Community Hospice launch Creative HeARTs exhibit

HeARTs to Heart, a partnership exhibit from the Nassau County Council on Aging and Community Hospice & Palliative Care, features 17 unique interpretations of the heart motif, using a wide variety of materials, which include paint, tissue paper, buttons, glitter, cupcake liners, photography and foil. All artwork is donated.

