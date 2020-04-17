Nassau County blindsided by decision to reopen Duval’s beaches

Body

The Nassau County Board of County Commissioners held a special meeting Friday morning where they voted unanimously to receive the advice of a special county-city committee and make some firm plans before making any decisions on opening access to Nassau County beaches.

Gov. Ron DeSantis left it up to local officials to decide whether to close, and when to close, public beaches in an effort to enforce social distancing in public to mitigate the community spread of the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, which causes a disease called COVID-19.

Fernandina Beach closed its public beaches as of 5 p.m. Saturday, March 21, and Nassau County did the same beginning at 6 a.m. Sunday, March 22, due to spring break crowds flocking to island beaches after Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry closed Duval County’s beaches at 5 p.m. that Friday. Social media posts quickly pointed out that the beaches were still open in Nassau County, and visitors and residents took advantage until the last minute.

After a discussion Friday morning that resulted in a unanimous vote to donate $50,000 to Barnabas to assist those who have been furloughed from their jobs because of the coronavirus pandemic, and after a report about how the Council on Aging has been in touch with several restaurants about providing meals at a set cost of $8 per meal to help feed “seniors in desperate need,” the discussion turned to Curry’s “surprise” decision Thursday night to re-open the beaches in Duval County Friday evening, though with some major restrictions.

Mullin said the beaches in Jacksonville will be open daily from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and that visitors cannot sit and “can’t remain motionless.”

A Twitter tweet from Curry around 10 a.m. Friday said: “We remain under a State and local safer at home order. Limited access to beaches/ parks is for recreational activities only. No chairs, coolers, sitting/groups congregating. Public safety workers will break up groups. Use these spaces responsibly. Don’t ruin this for everyone.”

A Facebook post from state Rep. Cord Byrd adds that the Duval beaches are only open for "essential activities, including walking, running, fishing, surfing, biking, swimming. Social distancing required -- no group gatherings. Leashed dogs allowed during all open hours."

Mullin also mentioned hearing from UF Shands hospital that people on the beach should probably stay 26 feet away from each other instead of just six.

Mullin emphasized the need for plans and suggested that a conference call with city of Fernandina Beach staff, Emergency Management, and the Health Department needs to occur first and recommendations need to be formulated. Doing anything before then would “problematic.”

Emergency Management Director Greg Foster said they have reached out to regional contacts about the Duval County reopening this weekend, but “it was a surprise to us.” Foster also expressed concern that authorities there will find people not following the new rules and the beaches in Duval could just be shut down again in a few days.

Leeper expressed some exasperation, saying he had hoped for better regional cooperation, like during hurricanes. “During this pandemic, we haven’t had that,” Leeper said. He also expressed a major concern about public safety and the possibility of putting lifeguards in danger if they were to be deployed as usual on the island’s beaches and needed to go to someone’s aid, for example.

Leeper said the weekend would give Nassau County the opportunity to observe what happens in Jacksonville, and while in favor of opening the beaches here eventually, “Let’s err on the side of caution.”