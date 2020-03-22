Nassau County beaches to close 6 a.m. Sunday; Fernandina’s beaches closed now

Body

Nassau County will close public beaches at 6 a.m. Sunday, per Executive Order No. 2, issued Saturday evening. Fernandina Beach closed its beaches at 5 p.m. Saturday.

A Facebook post by City Commissioner Mike Lednovich says:

“CITY BEACHES CLOSED -- The City of Fernandina Beach will prohibit public access to the beaches within its corporate limits, effective 5:00 PM., Saturday, March 21, 2020.

This prohibition will remain in effect until further notice. Violators will be subject to penalties under

applicable local ordinances and state statutes.

Additionally, the outdoor recreational facilities at Central Park (tennis, pickleball, and petanque

courts- as well as the waterfront petanque courts) will be closed to public use until further notice.

Access to the docks at the Marina will be restricted to boat owners/occupants until further notice.

The City Golf Course will be closed until further notice. City restroom facilities will be closed until further notice.“

The order from the county says:

”EXECUTIVE ORDER NO. 2 ISSUED CLOSING ALL COUNTY BEACHES EFFECTIVE AT 6AM TOMORROW

“We regret to inform you that Executive Order No. 2 was just issued closing the County's beaches effective at 6am on Sunday, March 22nd. This includes all pedestrian and horse traffic, in addition to the vehicular traffic and camping that was temporarily restricted in accordance with Executive Order No. 1 issued earlier today. Any person on the beach after 6am tomorrow morning will be trespassed and subject to a misdemeanor in the second degree.

“Should you have any questions, please contact the County Manager's Office at (904) 530-6010 between 8am and 5pm, Monday-Friday. Or you can email us at contact@nassaucountyfl.com.”

