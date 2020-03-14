Nassau Co. schools to stay closed for at least an extra week

Body

A notice posted on Facebook Friday by the Nassau County School District:

The Florida Department of Education in conjunction with the Governor’s Office announced (Friday, March 13) that all school districts in Florida will close for the next two weeks. This window includes our scheduled Spring Break week of March 16-20 and the following week of March 23–27.

All extra-curricular activities, including athletics, will be canceled during this time.

The SAT scheduled for tomorrow, March 14, 2020, at West Nassau High will still be administered.

More details will be forthcoming as the state releases additional guidance regarding state assessments and the remainder of the academic year.

All 12-month employees should communicate with your supervisor concerning your work schedule.

For updated guidance from FLDOE concerning employee and student travel during spring break, please refer to the district’s website and see the information posted under Coronavirus Preparedness and Protocol.

https://www.nassau.k12.fl.us/Page/3167

We wish you all a safe and healthy Spring Break.