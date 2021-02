Subhead Wildlight Elementary educator named county’s teacher of the year

Wildlight Elementary School fourth-grade teacher Kristan Cronin was named Nassau County’s Teacher of the Year on Jan. 29.

Wildlight Elementary fourth-grade teacher Kristan Cronin works with a small group of students on decimals.

Fourth-grader Belamy Ferrante, left, and Delaney Carter spin a digital wheel as fourth-grader teacher Kristan Cronin looks on.

Kristan Cronin didn’t have to look far to find inspiration in the field of education. She simply looked toward her mother. Cronin’s mother, Nancy Hall, was a longtime educator in Indiana, where…