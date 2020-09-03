Mosquito control is ‘awesome’ job for new scientist

Body

Few people are lucky enough to land their dream job straight out of college, but Anthony Dunkelberger did. Graduating from the University of North Florida in May with a bachelor’s degree in biology and a concentration in ecology and evolutionary biology, he was hired June 1 as an entomologist-biologist with the Amelia Island Mosquito Control District.

Keeping your barbecue or family reunion free of mosquitoes is part of the duties of AIMCD, along with reporting to state labs. AIMCD begins each day with the previous day’s bug harvest.

“I pick up our New Jersey light traps,” Dunkelberger said. The 25 traps, which are placed all over the island, are essentially jars with a light to attract insects and a fan to pull them into the jars, where they stick to a pad in the bottom. He separates the mosquitoes from other insects and identifies them by species and sex.

“Different species transmit different diseases,” he explained. “We send the species that transmit the Zika virus or West Nile virus to a state lab.” He said if large concentrations of mosquitoes are found, AIMC staff would fog an area to kill adult mosquitoes.

The information is also used to create maps of mosquito data and plot that on a map of the island.

Only female mosquitoes, which are smaller than males, bite, Dunkelberger explained, but not all females bite.

“The reason they bite is because they need the proteins in our blood to make eggs,” he said. “That’s why only females bite, but there is one giant one that doesn’t need to blood feed because, when they are larvae, they are so much bigger than the other mosquito larvae, they are actually cannibalistic and will eat the other larvae, and that’s how they get their proteins. They actually just feed on nectar, like male mosquitoes.”

In addition to identifying mosquitoes, Dunkelberger conducts experiments on the insects.

There is the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention bottle bioassay, which is run once or twice a year. It tests insecticide resistance in the adult mosquitoes, testing 100 mosquitoes, one species at a time.

“I use a CDC Co2-baited trap to capture mosquitoes, then isolate my target species,” Dunkelberger said. “The mosquitoes are then introduced into glass Wesson bottles coated with one diagnostic dose of permethrin or malathion, the active ingredients of the two adulticides (chemicals used to kill adult mosquitoes) we use.

The mosquitoes are then timed after introduction to the coated bottles until there is 100% mortality. The time to 100% mortality vary between species and will alert us if resistance is building in the population of mosquitoes. There is a diagnostic time frame that all the mosquitoes should die. If they survive beyond that diagnostic time frame, then the Mosquito Control District takes further action, which is conducting more experiments to see how the resistance was built up by shutting down different enzymatic pathways in the adult mosquitoes.”

The AIMCD lab will soon begin arbovirus testing, which will detect viruses such as West Nile and Dengue fever. Same-day results allow the lab to mitigate the possibility of an outbreak immediately.

Dunkelberger has also begun breeding mosquitoes for the purpose of determining larvicide resistance.

“Testing for larvicide resistance is a bit more complicated than adulticide testing,” he said. “We will have to test our larvicide against lab-raised larvae which will be very susceptible to pesticides and run the same tests on mosquito larvae from the wild population. I will then compare the two populations of mosquitoes by performing a

statistical analysis to see if resistance has been built up.”

Entomology may seem like a somewhat gruesome job, but Dunkelberger said it is a career path he has long wanted to pursue.

“I love it. This is the only place I applied to work after I graduated from college,” he said. “I’m from California, where my mom worked in mosquito control. I used to go with her, and I thought, ‘Wow, this is awesome!’”

The AIMCD is funded with an ad valorem property tax assessment. All services provided by AIMCD are free of charge. To request spraying before an outdoor event or due to a concentration of mosquitoes, call (904) 261-5283. For more information, visit aimcd.org.

jroberts@fbnewsleader.com