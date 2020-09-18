More plans made for city waterfront

Body

Plans to develop the Amelia River waterfront in Fernandina Beach have come and gone for years. Earlier this year, the Fernandina Beach City Commission said that project is its number-one priority and engaged Passero Associates to develop a plan to make the waterfront resilient against flooding and Marquis Latimer + Holbeck to design a park for the area.

In two presentations at the commission’s Sept. 15 meeting, Fernandina Beach city commissioners heard from both firms, each giving details of their plans for the waterfront.

Andrew Holesko, vice president at Passero Associates, presented the study of how best to make the waterfront resilient to flooding. The objectives are to eliminate or reduce flooding and the impact and cost of storm events, to reduce insurance premiums, to improve ecological function, and reduce erosion and sedimentation going into the river. Shoreline protection systems would include retaining walls, living shorelines, composite bulkheads, secant pile walls, earthen berms with stabilization, hydro-defense planks, and oyster bags with mats.

Work on the concept began last year, and includes input from the public and commission. The resiliency project comes with a hefty price tag – $16 to $19 million, which Holesko said is down from an original estimate of $20 to $25 million. That number will increase, however, as Brett’s Waterway Café, a city-owned restaurant on the waterfront, was added to the project.

Holesko explained the plan for the 1.1-mile stretch of riverfront has nine segments from the Rayonier Advanced Materials plant to the Port of Fernandina, each with its own method of protecting land from water. Segment 1 starts at the RYAM property and continues to parking lot D. It will include a retaining wall or berm along the east side of South Front Street and a hydro-defense plank system at the roadway. Segment 2 is parking lots C and D, and will have a retaining wall, an earthen berm, an elevated walkway, an enhanced living shoreline and a small section of composite bulkhead at the boat ramp. A grant from the Florida Inland Navigation District could pay for some of this section.

Segment 3 is the public boat ramp, where Passero is proposing an I-wall on each side of the ramp and a hydro-defense plank system at the ramp opening. Segment 4 is the bulkhead from the boat ramp across parking lot B to Brett’s and will employ a secant pile wall system, which Holesko said will last longer than the steel sheet system currently in place. He said the walkway around the restaurant is heavily used, and the city has choices to maintain the wooden walkway currently in place or install seating.

Segment 5 is the area that includes the bulkhead underneath Brett’s, the marine structure that supports the building and the restaurant building itself. Holesko had no details about that section. Segment 6 is parking lot A, where Passero is proposing a secant pile wall with wooden walkways and optional riverfront seating. Segment 7 is from parking lot A to the city’s lot at 101 N. Front St. That segment would include enhancing the existing living shoreline or an I-wall bulkhead landside of a living shoreline. He said 101 N. Front St. is the lowest part of the north section of the waterfront, and that, with a normal high tide, waves come up within two or three feet of North Front Street.

Segments 8 and 9 go from 101 N. Front St. to the port, where Passero proposes a simple hydro-planking system and a concrete wall between the railroad tracks and the street.

There are three railroad crossings that are to be included in the project.

The next phase of the project is design and permitting of parking lots C and D, followed by a study of Brett’s. An independent marine contractor will conduct the study of Brett’s.

After the Passero presentation, Jeremy Marquis of Marquis Latimer + Halbeck spoke via Zoom video conferencing. He said the company will set up an online “community hub” through which the public can give input about the park plans. A link to that hub will be on the city’s website once technical issues are resolved.

Marquis said the park plans use input from previous plans, as well as input from the public and a project steering committee. The firm concluded that the river is the attraction of the area and the plan includes greenspace specifically focused on large swaths of open lawn for informal and specialty gatherings that connects the space with downtown, especially as an extension of Centre Street.

Spaces for families to gather include an informal play area, a bandstand and a sunset plaza. The park space, Marquis said, should be an extension of downtown, which now appears to stop at the railroad tracks on Front Street, and so would include brick and planking, which are elements of both downtown Fernandina Beach and the waterfront area. He said the park should be in scale with the historic, small town scale of the town.

The southern section of the park would be an event lawn, Marquis said, a greenspace that opens into a sculpted, earthen berm. A riverwalk ascends a mound to an elevated overlook plaza with an outlook structure for even higher, more dramatic views of the river. A monument to the shrimping industry would be built at the overlook, adjacent to the water. This plaza also provides additional seating for the overall lawn, which is oriented for a band shell facing the river to keep music and sound from the band shell moving northwest, towards the river, as opposed to moving towards the neighborhoods and commercial center of town. The band shell also has restrooms incorporated on the back portion of the stage. Other elements to the south event lawn include pétanque courts, an informal play area for children with boulders and wooden

elements and two potential retail sites for waterfront-themed businesses.

The northern part of the park would create a greenspace to experience the Amelia River while reflecting the unique character of Fernandina Beach, Marquis said. A new brick intersection and drop-off area visually connects to downtown while also providing an area for users of the marina, tours and other visitors to have convenient loading and unloading. In front of the intersection is an expanded veteran’s monument, which elevates the current monument into a new ADA-accessible plaza. Radial pathways then extend from the drop-off area to the wooden paths and riverwalk. These are designed to bring visitors to long views of the river extending north and south. Lawn panels with seating walls provide informal gathering areas with orientation toward the water, flanked with palms and trees to provide shade. The walls, veteran’s monument, and raised lawns are all envisioned as part of the resiliency barrier.

The estimated cost of the park project is $7 million.

Oasis Marinas, the management company that will take over marina operations later this year, will be part of the waterfront development plans, Marquis said. City Manager Dale Martin said that while the plan is “doable,” information from community input will be used at a City Commission meeting in October to ensure the project is “still going down the right path,” and then move forward in future meetings.

