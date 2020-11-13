More than 150 Nassau County students quarantined

Body

More than 150 students in Nassau County have been quarantined due to COVID-19 concerns, Nassau County School District Assistant Superintendent Mark Durham said Thursday night during a school board meeting.

Durham said the school district has recorded 11 new student cases this week, which has led to 158 students being forced to quarantine because they were in close contact with the infected students.

“We have had some challenges this week,” Durham said. “This has been probably our most challenging week. ... That’s the highest number we’ve had since school opened this year.”

Durham said the quarantines typically last about 14 days. Students who are quarantined will continue studies from home through remote learning.

Durham said five staff members were also being quarantined after close contact with someone infected with COVID-19.

Last week, the school district had four new COVID-19 positive students and five staff members. There were 17 new quarantined students that week.

“I think it reflects what’s going on in the community around the state and country,” Durham said. “There’s going to be ups and downs as we get through this pandemic until we get to a vaccine.”

