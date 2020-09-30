Missing resident found dead

Body

A Fernandina Beach man reported missing Sunday evening was found dead Monday night, according to information from the Fernandina Beach Police Department.

Johnal Jones, 77, was “experiencing conditions consistent with early onset dementia and a medical condition that could pose additional danger to his health,” according to a regional alert sent earlier Monday asking for the community’s help in locating Jones.

“Sadly Mr. Jones was located outside of the city limits earlier this evening after having passed away. The (Nassau County Sheriff’s Office) and Medical Examiner's Office are working together to determine the details of his passing, but at this point foul play is not suspected,” according to a post Monday night on the police department’s Facebook page.

Jones, who resided with his wife at 521 S. Ninth St., was last seen walking in the 400 block of South Ninth Street around 9:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, according to the alert.

“We were told that NCSO found Mr. Jones last night, apparently having drowned,” Police Chief James Hurley said in an email Tuesday. “They are working the death investigation, but I was told that the death is not considered suspicious at this time.”