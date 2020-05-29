Mazzella retiring after nearly 50 years in education

Body

Growing up in a small town in West Virginia, Dr. John Mazzella was inspired by teachers. His sister was one of his high school teachers, and his brother-in-law also was a teacher. His junior high school principal set an example to him, inspiring him to make a career in education.

This year, after 46 years of making a difference in the lives of students, Mazzella will retire.

“The parents, students, teachers, and staff made these years fun, exciting, productive, and memorable,” he said of his 27 years in Nassau County schools. “I was extremely fortunate and blessed to have been employed for the majority of my working years in this remarkable school district and community.”

Mazzella earned a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education from West Liberty University in West Liberty, W.Va., a Master of Education from the University of North Florida, and a Doctorate in Educational Leadership from Nova Southeastern University.

He began his career in 1974 as a sixth-grade teacher in Clay County, where he taught at Grove Park Elementary School, Orange Park High School, and Montclair Elementary School. He also taught GED classes for eight years and was assistant principal at Orange Park Junior High School for five years. From there, Mazzella became principal at Bradford Middle School in Bradford County until 1993, when he became principal at Fernandina Beach Middle School.

“Coming from a small town in Brooke County, West Virginia, I feel like Fernandina Beach was a really good fit for me,” he said.

Under Mazzella’s leadership at FBMS, the school earned an “A” rating for 18 consecutive years from the Florida Department of Education.

After 24 years at FBMS, Mazzella was tapped to be principal at Fernandina Beach High School in 2018, where he has remained since. During his three years at the school, FBHS has earned an “A” rating and was recognized by the Florida Department of Education as a School of Excellence.

Mazzella received the Florida Commissioners of Education Award as Outstanding Principal in 1994, was selected by the National Association of Secondary Schools Principal as Florida’s Principal of the Year in 1996, and received the State Guidance Counselor of the Year award in 1999.

Mazzella said that he has had too many memorable students to choose one who touched him, but that the rewards of his career are many.

“My relationships with fellow teachers, students and parents are so rewarding,” he said. “I get letters and feedback from students who say I have helped them even beyond their education.”

Mazzella and his wife, Susan, put their retirements on the calendar within a week of one another, with her retiring from her position as a guidance counselor in Clay County.

Mazzella said he is thankful they are retiring in Fernandina Beach.

“I am glad we are retiring while we still have our health and in a retirement and vacation community,” he said. “I plan to stay active in civic organizations, volunteer causes, and of course, family life. I am very much looking forward to spending more time with my wife, son, daughter, and grandchildren. I plan to relax, travel, and enjoy the simple pleasures our wonderful community has to offer.”

Mazzella said it has been a pleasure and honor to serve as principal of Fernandina Beach middle and high schools.

“I would like to thank the Nassau County School Board and superintendents Dr. Kathy Burns and Dr. John Ruis for their support during the last 27 years,” he said. “Thank you for the opportunity and 27 years of support and success. Go Pirates!”

