Masked commission meets at turbulent time

In its first meeting at City Hall since March, the Fernandina Beach City Commission conducted its business while wearing masks to avoid spreading any coronavirus they might have, then addressed the social unrest taking place across the country after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minn. on May 25.

Floyd, a black man, died in police custody after having his neck knelt on for almost nine minutes by a white police officer. The complaint filed in the case says Floyd, who was handcuffed, was held down this way for three minutes after becoming unresponsive. The officer who did it has been charged with second-degree murder and three other officers at the scene have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder. All four officers have been fired from the Minneapolis Police Department.

Floyd’s death followed the recent death at police hands of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old ER technician and former EMT who was shot in her own Louisville home, and the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick, Ga., which was recorded on video by one of the three men now charged.

A group of citizens and members of the clergy were joined Sunday by Police Chief James Hurley and Mayor Johnny Miller as they prayed and spoke on the steps of the Memorial United Methodist Church downtown. On Monday night, a small group of protesters, some holding signs, walked across the city from the beach to the river. Led and followed by police officers, the protesters shouted, “no justice, no peace,” and Floyd’s name. A peace rally at Central Park is being organized for Saturday, June 13.

At the end of the meeting, commissioners commented on the unrest, demonstrations, protests, and riots, as well as the peaceful march and prayer service here. They thanked Chief James Hurley for his statement regarding Floyd’s death, which included an explanation of training of his officers to use deescalate situations to avoid violence.

“The quote ‘These are the times that try men’s souls’ is stuck in my head,” Miller said. “Everything our police department does on a day-to-day basis is an honor to our community. Until tragedy happens, you don’t really see the light shine until you see how dark it is.

“I think the chief’s statement is one of those times. We have all seen different things happen in different areas, and different ways to express the way we feel about these situations. I think, as a commission, the best thing we can do tonight, as a small gesture of respect for all members of our community that feel repressed or forgotten or discriminated against, I would like to take time to reflect … for eight minutes, 43 seconds.”

Miller’s reference was to the length of time that Floyd’s neck was knelt on.

Commission Chambers were silent for nearly nine minutes before the mayor adjourned the meeting.

In what would have been a normal course of business for the commission except for the social distancing and the wearing of masks, City Manager Dale Martin updated the commission on the status of his ongoing efforts to recoup some of the city’s cost of repairing and replacing a large part of the Fernandina Harbor Marina following Hurricane Matthew in 2016. Millions has been spent on replacing the attenuator dock and interior docks in the southern basin. Work continues on the northern basin, including repairing the fuel dock. The city submitted requests to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for reimbursement of those costs.

Martin said FEMA has denied all but $2.5 million of the roughly $7.9 million requested by the city. “On the northern attenuator, we were denied $200,000 of that $1.4 million,” Martin told the City Commission. “On the southern attenuator, the amount at issue was $6.4 million, of which FEMA rejected $5.8 million.”

After the hurricane, the city first received a damage assessment from Applied Technology & Management, then hired Witt O’Brien’s to assist with the FEMA applications. Following that, documents show that FEMA did approve a multi-million dollar estimate of the cost of the repairs, but then reconsidered.

“On September 10, 2018, FEMA re-inspected the wave attenuator and prepared an estimate of $6,425,937.50 for damages associated with the southern wave attenuator and an estimate of $1,444,563.68 for damages associated with the northern section of the wave attenuator, check-in (fuel dock building), and fuel dock. However, during the project review process, FEMA found several eligibility issues with the draft project worksheet,” the documents said. The new amount offered by FEMA is $629,110.50.

“That’s the crux of the FEMA rejection. They are stating that the southern docks should have only been repaired, not replaced,” Martin told the commission. The city has 60 days to appeal the rejection, and Martin has begun that process.

“But, I’m working with Mr. Dean Ogan ... with Witt O’Brien’s – they’re a disaster assistance consultant – and I have been in consultation with him,” Martin said. “I’ve reached out to the city’s project manager and others to find some marina engineering firms that I can reach out and talk to that have no prior relationship with ATM so it’s a completely independent party evaluation.

“Mr. Ogan believes that a first appeal will be rejected, because you are basically appealing to the people who made that determination. The second appeal – he feels very strongly that our appeal will be upheld.”

The second appeal will be to FEMA’s regional headquarters in Atlanta.

Martin said the FEMA reimbursement will be his top priority, and he hopes to have the process concluded by the end of 2020.

The commission also discussed issues arising at the beaches. Commissioner Chip Ross said he went to both Main Beach and the beach access at Sadler Road over the past three weekends and found all parking lots were full, with people parking illegally on the grass and roads. Ross said there was a lot of trash left on the beach by those visitors. He asked to have the fine for illegal parking raised from $25 to $75 and the fine for litter raised from $25 to $500.

Martin said the city commissioners support raising the parking fine, and the city could raise fines quickly since it’s currently under an emergency order due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“If we are to go through the traditional ordinance process for that, we would not have this in place in time for the Fourth of July weekend,” Martin said. “But, we could use the powers that are in place through the local state of emergency for public health, safety, and welfare. We could use those powers to increase immediately or shortly hereafter parking fines to $75 and simultaneously go through the ordinance process to make that official later, but in order to have it in place for the next major holiday weekend, we can use the emergency through the powers available.”

The commission agreed to have Martin begin that process and to have more “No Parking” signs placed at appropriate areas.

Vice Mayor Len Kreger brought up what he said he believes are strained relationships between the city and some neighboring government entities, including the Ocean Highway and Port Authority, Nassau County School Board, and Nassau County Board of County Commissioners. Kreger pointed out that there are elements of intergovernmental cooperation in the city’s Comprehensive Plan that are not being followed and that plans made jointly by the city and the county are not coming to fruition.

“I believe (plans) are getting stonewalled because of a relationship that we don’t have to have,” Kreger said. “I would like to have us try to work with people.”

Commissioners talked about the reopening of the beaches closed due to the coronavirus as an example of the lack of cooperation between the BOCC and the city. Ross said the city and the county met and discussed the reopening and agreed not to reopen the beaches, but then the county decided to reopen the beaches in its jurisdiction without communicating it to the city first. Ross also noted that county residents use city recreational facilities, but the county’s Master Plan doesn’t take that into account.

“I think the county looks at us as a piggy bank,” Ross said, referring to county taxes paid by city residents. “We try to work with them, and I don’t think they work with us. I would ask that, as part of the budget process, we go to them and say these fields need fences. Sixty-five percent of use is by county residents. … Ask them in their budget to help pay for these capital costs. We pay as a city $20 million in taxes. I think we should go to them and ask, as an interlocal agreement, to help fund some of these things that are used by residents of the county.”

“These relationships are strained not because of us but because of the actions of others and the behavior of others,” Commissioner Mike Lednovich said, calling the beach reopening communication a “fiasco,” and noting issues with OHPA. “You can be nice, you can be civil, you can have fruitful and constructive conversations, but it’s the final behavior that sets the tone for the relationship. I don’t lay that at this body’s feet at all. I think that’s wrong. We have to protect our citizens and what’s right for the city.”

“All I’m saying is we should work harder and can work harder and can be effective working with the county,” Kreger said. “We don’t have to be nasty to the port. All I’m saying is to do stuff effectively and collegiality and we can get things done. We have a better chance.”

Commissioners approved on its first reading an ordinance concerning animals in vehicles, but said they want the language of the ordinance changed before it’s considered again at a second reading. The ordinance would prohibit owners from putting animals in the cargo area of a vehicle, such as the bed of a pickup truck. Commissioners said they do not want to pass additional language in the ordinance that would require that animals in the passenger area be restrained. City Attorney Tammi Bach said she would change the language of the proposed ordinance and bring it back.

In other business, the commission:

• Agreed to move forward with plans to name the auditorium at the Atlantic Recreation Center to honor longtime Fernandina Beach resident Joan Bean, who died in April;

• Approved reimbursement to the city of costs related to the purchase of pump apparatus;

• Approved a grant agreement for $30,000 for work at the Fernandina Beach Municipal Airport under the federal CARES Act;

• Approved an amendment to an agreement with the Florida Department of Transportation for traffic signal agreement;

• Approved on a 3-2 vote an interlocal agreement with the Nassau County Property Appraiser’s Office for geographical information systems services, with Lednovich and Ross casting the dissenting votes;

• Approved an additional $46,904 to CPH Inc. for permitting and electrical design work for downtown drainage;

• Approved a grant application to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for funds to create an Amelia Island Habitat Conservation Plan, which will be used to obtain an incidental take permit for sea turtles;

• Approved an amendment to city code to extend the time frame for tax exemption on improvement projects in the Historic District;

• Approved an amendment to city code to standardize all board appointments to begin Jan. 1 and end Dec. 31; and

• Approved a code amendment prohibiting online gaming establishments in the city.

