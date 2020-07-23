Martin wants more oversight of county manager

Body

John Martin believes there has not been enough transparency and oversight on the Nassau County Board of County Commissioners and is running for the District 1 seat in order to change that.

“I can’t tell you I know everything a county commissioner does because that would be a lie,” Martin said. “That’s one thing I’ll never do – I’ll never lie. What I can tell you is I have the ability to learn and research everything. My commitment is that, before I vote on anything, especially if it impacts the taxpayer, I will be an informed commissioner.”

Martin believes the negative effects of growth in the county are being felt due to bad decisions made in the past, and those should be revisited.

“Back in 2008, the county, under the banner of “Nassau County Is Open for Business” when the bottom fell out of the housing market, they put a moratorium on impact fees, which were already too low,” Martin said. “I think many builders and developers swooped in, and I think we are still feeling some of that impact. I understand that the county has reassessed impact fees and increased them. I think that is something that should be reassessed on an annual basis – whether our impact fees are where they belong. Impact fees are going to slow growth. There’s no way to stop growth. People have property rights, but there’s a way to slow growth.”

Smart growth would include more industrial development, Martin said, and the county should make efforts to develop the Crawford Diamond property in order to diversify the tax base.

“We need to move faster to entice manufacturing, industrial, commercial, warehousing, distribution businesses out there,” he said. “Businesses like that, like the mills and the resorts, they pay the lion’s share of taxes here. It’s not the rooftops, the homes. We can’t be fiscally sustainable if we continue to rely primarily on rooftops.”

Martin is not happy with what he calls “shenanigans” in county government. He also said he would not vote for any new taxes. He believes increases passed in 2014 and 2018 are due in part to a lack of oversight.

“I believe the tax increase we had, the number one issue, (is) the lack of oversight on the top-level manager,” he said. “There are a lot of things going on that I don’t want to go into detail to because I don’t want to make any accusations, but I believe there are a lot of things going on behind the scenes that I call shenanigans that should not have happened. I think that, as a county commissioner, when these things are brought to your attention, you have a duty to the taxpayer to address it.”

The appointment of County Attorney Mike Mullin to serve a dual role as county manager is a major part of that shortcoming, according to Martin. Between his first and current tours as county attorney, Mullin worked for Rogers Towers, a firm that represented Raydient Places + Properties, the land development branch of Rayonier Inc. The county and Raydient are currently embroiled in legal actions concerning, among other things, the Wildlight development.

“I believe they should have done a search for an experienced county manager. Mike Mullin is an experienced county attorney, but he’s never been a county manager,” Martin said. “The reason I believe that’s a mistake is it removes checks and balances. The county attorney is supposed to be a check on the county manager if the county manager is going to do something that may be illegal or border on being illegal or unethical. I’m not saying that

Mike is doing anything illegal or unethical. I’m just saying there’s supposed to be a check on that. It gives too much power to one person.”

Martin also alleges that incumbent County Commissioner Danny Leeper, who is Martin’s opponent in the race, is not a resident of District 1, the district he is running to represent. Though Leeper remains adamant that he does live in District 1, when asked at a recent candidates forum, “Where does your head hit the pillow every night?” Leeper responded, “That’s not a requirement.”

“I filed because I’m asking the questions and I think it’s wrong,” Martin said. “If I win, it will have been worth it. If I lose, it will still have been worth it because I will be able to look myself in the mirror and know I did the right thing, even though it cost you a lot of money to do so.”

Martin and his wife, Donna, have lived in Fernandina Beach for more than 30 years. He served for 21 years in the Navy before retiring as a senior chief petty officer and then served another 13 years as the county’s veteran affairs officer. In between those two stints, he also worked as a “railroader” and middle school teacher. He’s now retired as a “full-time grandfather,” he says, and ready to work as a full-time commissioner.

“I believe I have the life experience and education,” Martin said.

The primary election is Aug. 18. Early primary voting is Aug. 7-15. The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 3 general election is Oct. 5. Early general election voting is Oct. 19-31.

