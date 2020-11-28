Marina board bids Springer farewell and looks toward the future
Joe Springer will end his career as marina manager at the Fernandina Harbor Marina when Oasis Marinas takes over operations Dec. 1. Springer said he has enjoyed his time in the city, and does not yet know what the immediate future holds. “I really don’t have plans,” he told the Marina Advisory Board. “I find every time the situation presents itself, if I stay out of the way, something great comes along.” JULIA ROBERTS/NEWS-LEADER
Fernandina Beach’s Marina Advisory Board held its last meeting on Monday with Joe Springer acting as marina manager of the Fernandina Harbor Marina. Springer is an employee of Westrec Marinas, the…
