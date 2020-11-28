Marina board bids Springer farewell and looks toward the future

Joe Springer will end his career as marina manager at the Fernandina Harbor Marina when Oasis Marinas takes over operations Dec. 1. Springer said he has enjoyed his time in the city, and does not yet know what the immediate future holds. “I really don’t have plans,” he told the Marina Advisory Board. “I find every time the situation presents itself, if I stay out of the way, something great comes along.” JULIA ROBERTS/NEWS-LEADER