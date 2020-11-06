Margin of victory smaller, but Rutherford still dominant in U.S. House race

Body

U.S. Rep. John Rutherford coasted to a third term in office Tuesday night with an overwhelming victory against Donna Deegan in the U.S. House 4th District.

According to unofficial results, Rutherford, a Republican, captured 307,779 votes (61.14%), while Deegan, a first-time Democratic candidate and longtime television personality in the Jacksonville area, had 195,652 votes (38.86%).

U.S. House District 4 encompasses all of Nassau County, most of Duval County and part of St. Johns County.

In Nassau County, Rutherford’s victory was even more resounding. He collected 72.13% with 41,992 votes. Deegan had 16,201 votes, slightly outpacing the top Democrat on the ticket, former Vice President Joe Biden by about 650 votes.

“Thank you to the wonderful people of Northeast Florida for entrusting me to serve you for another term in Congress,” Rutherford wrote on his Facebook page. “Together, we will continue to restore our American way of life, rebuild the greatest American economy ever and renew the American dream.”

Rutherford, 68, was first elected to the U.S. House in 2016 after a 41-year-career in law enforcement, including 12 years as Jacksonville’s sheriff.

Deegan, 59, was a longtime television personality on local news since 1988. She’s also an author and breast cancer awareness advocate.

“I’m so grateful to all of you who invested your heart and soul in this campaign,” Deegan posted to her Facebook page. “It was my honor to run for you. I’m hopeful Rep. Rutherford heard your voices and will work for meaningful health care reform, coverage for pre-existing conditions and more. Our work continues.”

While Rutherford captured an enormous victory, it was the closest District 4 race in which he’s competed. Rutherford’s 22% victory Tuesday was smaller than wins in 2018 (32%) and 2016 (42%).