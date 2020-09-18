Man arrested for burglarizing Yulee business

Body

A Jacksonville man was caught inside a Yulee business early Friday morning and now faces multiple charges, including burglary.

According to an email from Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper, “... At approximately 1:40 AM NCSO was notified that an alarm was going off at Casey’s Lounge located at 852426 US-17 in Yulee. When an NCSO deputy arrived he went around to the rear of the building and noticed a door that was open and he heard a loud banging noise coming from inside. As the deputy looked inside the building with his flashlight he observed the suspect trying to steal merchandise.

“After giving orders to show his hands the suspect began to run further inside the building. As the deputy gave chase the suspect threw a bar stool at the deputy striking him in the leg. The suspect then fled out of the building with the deputy chasing him. The deputy attempted to TASE the suspect, but was unsuccessful, however the deputy eventually got close enough to tackle the suspect and eventually handcuff him.

“Once the suspect was detained a search of the building was conducted. A sledge hammer was found that the suspect used to bash in the rear door as well as other locked cases inside the building in an attempt to steal alcohol and other merchandise.”

Darron Deshawn Hicks, 28, of Jacksonville, was arrested for armed burglary, felony criminal mischief, resisting arrest without violence/simple assault, and battery on a law enforcement officer.

Hicks also had an outstanding arrest warrant from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office for burglary, according to Leeper.