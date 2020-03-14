Local events restricted or canceled due to coronavirus prevention efforts

Body

Citing concerns over the coronavirus this week, a number of organizations announced cancellation or postponement of upcoming events. Below is a compilation of those announcements.

The Players Championship

The Players Championship in Ponte Vedra, has now been canceled altogether and other tour events have been postponed. "It is with regret that we are announcing the cancellation of THE PLAYERS Championship. We have also decided to cancel all PGA TOUR events – across all of our Tours – in the coming weeks, through the Valero Texas Open," the Tour said in a statement released Wednesday. That statement came just hours after the PGA's commissioner had said the event would go on, just without any fans being allowed to attend.

Native American art reception

The Fernandina Beach Friends

of the Library announced Wednesday it has canceled a reception for Native American art collectors originally scheduled for Saturday at the Fernandina Beach Branch Library.

It’s unknown at this time if the event will be rescheduled.

Nassau Pride playoff game

The Nassau Pride basketball team told fans Thursday that its championship playoff game scheduled for Saturday at Yulee High School will not take place. To see the complete statement issued by the Nassau Pride, see page 7A.

Ukulele concert

A free concert by the Kooks of the Fernandina Ukulele Network and educational workshop about ukuleles that was scheduled for Monday, March 16, has been postponed, according to Linda Loveless, assistant library director with the Nassau County Public Library System. The concert will be rescheduled for the fall.

AICMF concert with Itzhak Perlman

The Amelia Island Chamber Music Festival announced Wednesday the Itzhak Perlman performance planned for Thursday, March 19, has been cancelled. Ticket refunds for the Amelia Island concert will be made as soon as possible, according to the Chamber Music Festival’s news release. AICMF hopes to make an announcement about the remaining concerts in its current season in the next few days.

Stories on Stage

Citing “an abundance of caution,” the Fernandina Beach Friends of the Library and The Lakeside at Amelia Island announced Wednesday the postponement of Stories on Stage, originally planned for Sunday, March 22, according to a news release. The

event will be rescheduled for a later date. Friends of the Library will be refunding all ticket sales. Email treasurer@fernandinafol.org. For other questions or concerns, call (904)

321-6529.

Cottages & Courtyards

The Amelia Island Museum of History is currently reviewing the status of its upcoming Cottages & Courtyards tour and fundraiser that is currently scheduled for April 18. The museum will release a notice about the event’s status within the next few days.

Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens in Jacksonville

The Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens has decided to close to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 (the coronavirus). The museum will temporarily close to the public between Friday, March 13, 9 p.m., through Friday, April 3 (subject to change).