Lemond focuses on economic development

Brent Lemond, running for county commissioner in District 3, wants to bring more economic development to Nassau County. Lemond believes residential development does not pay for itself because the added population requires services residential taxes don’t cover, and that has put a strain on the county’s finances.

“The biggest problem facing the county is our tax base, there is too much residential development,” he said. “Because of that residential development, which doesn’t pay for itself, we’ve raised taxes on average 30% over the last two years. We have deficits. Our library system is not good, our park system is not good, our roads are not kept up. The reason for that is that we haven’t developed in a balanced way.”

Lemond says his business education and experience serving on the county’s Economic Development Board have given him insight into what is needed to bring diversity to the county’s tax base.

The county’s Economic Development Board works to bring industrial projects to the county, which Lemond says give a better return on investment in jobs and tax revenue. He points to a decision made during his tenure on the Economic Development Board. He says a developer approached the board to ask for support for a zoning change on some property that lies along the railroad on Harts Road. The property was zoned Industrial, but the developer wanted the county’s Zoning and Planning Board to change the zoning to allow him to build townhomes on the property. The Economic Development Board did not support the effort to change the zoning, according to Lemond, instead asking then-Economic Development Director Laura DiBella to find an industrial project for the property. DiBella found a company that wanted to put a data center on the property, which Lemond says would have created a minimal footprint and brought significant tax revenue to the county plus 25 to 30 high-paying jobs.

While the company was ready to make an offer on the property, the zoning change came to the county’s Zoning and Planning Board and was approved for high-density residential development.

“Laura called me and said they were going to pull (the Economic Development Board’s) funding if we fight this,” Lemond said. “It was frustrating. I didn’t want to be the one to cost her her job.”

He said that decision and other “fishy, irregular” interference made him want to run for the Nassau County Board of County Commissioners.

“As everything starts playing out, and you start seeing the insiders moving and coalescing … I said, I’ve got to step in here or I’ve got to shut up forever,” Lemond said.

Lemond believes the county should stay with the rollback tax rate, which identifies “how tight things are” in the county’s budget. He contends the county’s favorable credit rating does not necessarily reflect sound financial planning so much as the fact that taxes are high enough to fund county government.

“When you’re an elected official, the hardest thing to do is to tell people no, especially special interests, because you’re trying to get elected, but if you have a cap on your budget, you start looking at opportunity costs and what is the best way to spend the money. That’s where my MBA comes in – it’s asset allocation. Operating efficiency is very important, but what’s more important is deciding what is the most important option for the long-term financial picture.”

He said, if elected, his priorities are diversifying the tax base, financial planning, and ending cronyism and corruption in county government.

He said his first move as commissioner would be to go through the budget and zoning ordinances in order to level the development playing field.

“I think a lot of this could be avoided if we had had ordinances that were clear, that set the rules up, then it’s fair to everybody,” he explained. “But they want to do everything on a vote because that’s what allows deals to be made. Good government is, you make your rules very clear, they apply to everyone the same way, and then everyone follows the rules.”

Lemond has a degree in business administration from the University of North Florida as well as an MBA from Mercer University. He said he has coached basketball, and his career path followed that arc, teaching and coaching while he got more business education in high school and college before he joined the Nassau County School District, where he is currently director of Career and Adult Education. In that position, he serves as the school district’s appointee to the county’s Economic Development Board, which is tasked with bringing business to the county.

Lemond, his wife, Brandy, and three children Robert, Elizabeth and Benjamin, have lived in the county seven years.

